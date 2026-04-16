Victoria Police are investigating historical sexual assault allegations made by Australian actor Ruby Rose against US singer Katy Perry, relating to an alleged incident in Melbourne in 2010.

Police confirmed that detectives from the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team are examining a “historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010”, but have not publicly identified those involved.

Victoria police on Wednesday said in a statement: “Melbourne sexual offences and child abuse investigation team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating [an alleged] historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010.”

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Rose alleged in social media posts that the incident took place at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne’s CBD during a night out. She later confirmed she had made a report to police and would not comment further while the investigation is ongoing.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks” she wrote on Threads, under a post about Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance.

In a follow-up post, Rose said she had been asked by police not to discuss the matter publicly and described reaching this stage of the process as allowing her to begin “the healing process”.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred while Rose, then in her early 20s, was working as an MTV Australia presenter. She has claimed there were witnesses and supporting material from the night.

Perry has denied the allegations through her representatives. In a statement, her legal team said the claims are “not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.”

The statement also said Rose has a “well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media”, which have been denied by those named.