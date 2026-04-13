Ruby Rose Alleges Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Her At A Melbourne Nightclub

Celebrity National News News
Patrick Lenton
April 14, 2026
Ruby Rose Alleges Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Her At A Melbourne Nightclub

Australian actor and musician Ruby Rose has publicly accused pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, alleging the incident took place nearly two decades ago at a Melbourne nightclub.

Rose made the allegations in a series of posts on the social media platform Threads, under a post about Perry reacting to Justin Bieber’s headlining Coachella set, and Rose replied with her allegation against Perry, stating the incident occurred when she was in her early 20s.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s— what she thinks,” Rose wrote.

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” she wrote in another reply.

In follow-up comments, she added: “After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone.”

The alleged incident is said to have occurred at Melbourne’s Spice Market nightclub, and Rose has described it as traumatic, saying she previously downplayed the account publicly, and that it’s “harder” to speak up against woman-on-woman violence.

“I’m now 40,” she wrote. “It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

In response, Katy Perry’s representatives have denied the allegations. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.”

The statement also claimed Rose has a “well-documented history” of making public allegations that have been denied by those involved.

Rose said in replies that she’s “not interested in filing a report” about the incident, but she welcomes a lawsuit if Perry wants to take the situation to court.

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