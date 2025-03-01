Katy Perry Joins First All Female Crew On Flight Into Space

Katy Perry is set to make history for a very different reason with her latest announcement.

The iconic pop star has announced she will be part of the first all female flight headed into space.

She will join Gayle King and four others for the short, yet history making, flight.

Katy Perry headed into space

This week Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced that an all female crew of 6 will be part of the next journey for his Blue Origin rocket.

The crew will include pop icon Katy Perry, presenter Gayle King as well as former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, movie producer Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez who is the current fiance to Jeff Bezos. Sánchez is credited with bringing the team of women together for the trip.

This historic flight will be the 31st flight for the Blue Origin Rocket and the 11th human flight in its history.

Although it is a historic flight, it will be a short one.

The flight goes for just over ten minutes and fliess autonomously with no pilots manning the ship.

It will take the crew over the “Karman Line” which is recognised as the edge of space, before returning the crew back to earth.

But despite the short trip it is set to be life changing for all involved.

Speaking on CBS Mornings news show Gayle King told the audience “You can’t possibly go up there and not come back unchanged” as she played a video of the trip on air.

Taking to social media Katy Perry expressed her excitement about the upcoming trip.

“If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you” she gushed.

“Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. Although we didn’t grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful WONDER!” “I work hard to live my life that way still, and I am motivated more than ever to be an example for my daughter that women should take up space (pun intended). That’s why this opportunity is so incredible — so that I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters” she concluded.

A date has yet to be formally announced for the trip, expected to be taking place in the next American spring.