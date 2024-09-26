SECRET’S OUT: Katy Perry Is Bringing Out Tina Arena At The AFL Grand Final

Katy Perry is all set to perform the AFL Grand Final this Saturday (28 September) and now it’s been leaked that an Aussie superstar will be joining her on stage: none other than beloved LGBTQI+ icon Tina Arena.

According to the Daily Mail, vocal powerhouse Tina Arena is the secret guest star that Perry will be bringing out.

“The Aussie megastar, 56, has been booked in as a special guest and is said to have been quietly planning her setlist over the past week,” reports the Daily Mail. “Organisers are hoping she will create another memorable TV moment after Delta Goodrum [sic] performed with Robbie Williams in an iconic show at last year’s final.”

Arena reportedly signed up for the gig after plans fell through for Kylie Minogue to perform.

It’s not yet confirmed if Arena will join Perry as the pre-game entertainment, or if she will be performing in the half-time show or after match. Cody Simpson will be singing the national anthem before the game begins.

Katy Perry butts heads with AFL over her Grand Final setlist

News also dropped this week that Katy Perry apparently butted heads with the AFL when confirming her setlist for the event.

Perry wanted to perform multiple hits from her controversial new album, while the AFL reportedly only wanted her to perform her hits.

Veteran AFL journalist Tom Morris appeared on SEN Breakfast this week, explaining that the pop superstar had pushed back against the AFL’s request she refrain from performing new music.

“The AFL are saying: “We only want your hits. We only want your bangers. We only want your best stuff,” said co-host Kane Cornes, adding that he believed the AFL should have a say in what entertainers perform at AFL events.

“We want Roar, We want Teenage Dream, we want Firework. They want all the songs we know and love. And she’s pushed back and said, “No, no I want to play two of my new songs”.”

“You know when you go to a concert and maybe they’re old and all you want is their good stuff. You just want their greatest hits. That’s what the AFL have requested with Katy Perry. And she’s gone: “clearly, I want to promote some of my new music”.”

Morris confirmed the AFL and Perry reached a compromise.

“She’s playing about five songs and the AFL was very keen for her to play five classic tunes, she wanted to play two new ones,” he said. “In the end they met halfway and she’s playing one new song and four classics.”