Following a string of high-profile relationships, actress Kristen Stewart has gone public with her engagement to girlfriend, screenwriter and actress Dylan Meyer.

Stewart, 31, who is generating significant Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer, revealed her engagement during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told Stern. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

“I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one, You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird f—ing gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f—ing so cute,” Stewart told Stern.

Couple Met On A Film Set

Stewart has been romantically linked to Meyer since 2019, though the pair first met six years before on a film set. The pair took their relationship public in October 2019 when Meyer posted a picture on Instagram of the couple kissing. “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police,” Meyer captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

Meyer also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Stewart on Instagram in April 2020.

“It’s my absolute favourite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your shit on fire,” wrote Meyer.

“The day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart told Stern. “I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She’s been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?”

In a 2019 interview with Stern, Stewart said she couldn’t “f—ing wait” to propose to Meyer.

‘The First Time I Told Her I Loved Her…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

“The first time I told her that I loved her,” Stewart told Stern, “it was like really late and we were in some sh–ty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f–king in love with you.’ Like, done.”

Stewart also described to Stern, at the time, her vision of the perfect wedding. “I want to be in LA so everyone can come. I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to stand and do vows and fucking party after.”

“The food is the biggest deal,” the Twilight alum said. “I don’t care about flowers and s–t like that. The food needs to be on point, like caviar and f—ing 7-Eleven”

“I want to wear the best pair of Levis ever and like an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it but like cutoff, and barefoot. I want to get married in Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in like a faux-tuxedo T-shirt.”

‘You Need To Play Princess Di Ballads’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

And as for the music; Stewart alluded to the iconic figure she is receiving rave reviews for in her latest film. “Nobody dances to bands at weddings… you need to play Princess Di ballads. You need full on wedding music,” she told Stern.

Stewart has kept gossip columns busy over the years trying to peg Stewart’s sexuality, something the actor has long bristled against.

“Some people know they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’ … I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking?” Stewart said in an interview with Harpers Bazaar UK in 2017.

“I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

“There’s this idea that you’re beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I’m ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole,” Stewart told Harpers Bazaar UK.

“The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.’” Stewart told InStyle in a 2020 interview.

‘I Only Date People Who Complement Me’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

“I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery,” said Stewart.

“I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it. Retrospectively, I can tell you I have experience with this story. But back then I would have been like, ‘No, I’m fine. My parents are fine with it. Everything’s fine.’ That’s bullshit. It’s been hard. It’s been weird. It’s that way for everyone.”

“I only date people who complement me,” Stewart told Vanity Fair in a 2019 interview. Stewart has previously been romantically linked to actor Anton Yelchin, director Rupert Sanders, visual effects producer Alicia Cargile, singers Soko, and St. Vincent, model Stella Maxwell and most famously her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Spencer is set for release on November 5.