Kween Kong Costume Controversy On Global All Stars Debut

Kween Kong debuted her Global All Stars look this week ahead of the episode premiere, causing heated discussion in the First Nations community.

After showcasing the look online the Drag Race Down Under star received some heated feedback from local queen Felicia Foxx over the style.

Kween Kong Global All Stars entrance look

Ahead of the premiere episode of Drag Race Global All Stars, World of Wonder released a preview of the entrance looks for the episode.

Among those was Drag Race Down Under icon Kween Kong who is representing the franchise this season.

Appearing on screen the Drag Race star debuted an iconic look that featured the First Nations flag as part of her look.

“The dress was inspired by the reality of the state of our countries down under. The dress included the aboriginal, Australian, New Zealand flags” she described.

However First Nations queen Felicia Foxx took to social media to express her concerns over the styling of the dress, namely that the First Nations flag was being displayed upside down.

“CONSULT FIRST NATIONS MOB ON OUR FLAG BEFORE YOUR MAKE YOUR OWN ARRANGEMNTS ON YOUR SO CALLED STATMENT PIECE” she posted online.

“If your gonna wear the flag on your dress to represent my people then wear it correctly the right way up Black at the Top yellow in the Middle & Red on the bottom…”

“Maybe some consultation with First Nations Aboriginal people would be good before you go on gammon reprsenting with the flag upside down…”

Foxx went on to explain the reasoning behind her comments stating “As any flag upside down is the meaning of Distress… “

Although Kween Kong had some immediate comments that were less than kind, which have since been deleted, she responded publicly to the comments from Felicia shortly after. Foxx has also since amended her initial post as well.

“Hi fan, have spoken with a few of my fam and mob who I respect a lot” Kong posted online.

“Just wanted to come on here and apologise to Felicia Foxx and to any of the mob I offended with my comment earlier.”

“Your question was valid and though I got my back up in no way should I have hit you below the belt like that. We advocate in different ways and I’ve always consulted with elders from all communities I represent when it comes to how I use my platform. I apologise you didn’t deserve that and I’m adult enough to acknowlege that.”

Following the debut of the episode she came back to post a lengthy apology and explanation online, explaining the importance of the outfit she had displayed.

“Having had some time to reflect over the past couple of days I would again like to take this opportunity to apologise to Felicia for my harmful and inappropriate comments and to any other community members that may have been hurt or triggered by my comments” she said.

Kween Kong Slays in Global All Stars debut

Despite the controversy the Drag Race Down Under star had a stellar first episode.

Following the entrance looks Kong was selected to participate in the first talent show in the episode debut.

The challenge saw her perform with five other queens, including US powerhouse Alyssa Edwards.

The two queens ended up landing themselves in the top two of the episode, lip syncing for the $10,000 prize.

Ultimately the two lip sync assassins secured a tie, each taking home $5,000 cash.