Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan Sweep ARIA Nominations

Aussie darlings Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan have had a huge twelve months with massive hits and world tours for both their careers.

Now their recent successes have been recognised in the 2024 ARIA nominations.

Both artists have picked up an impressive number of nominations for their recent works announced by the peak Australian music organisation this week.

Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan ARIA nominations

Kylie Minogue has picked up plenty of attention for her album Tension and of course her hit singles Padam Padam and Tension.

Meanwhile Aussie Troye Sivan has had his fair share of attention for his album Something To Give Each Other and his hit song Rush.

This morning the 2024 ARIA nominees were announced, showing plenty of support for the Aussie duo.

Kylie has secured a massive five nominations for her work on Tension, coming in close behind her Troye Sivan has secured four nominations for his work on Something To Give Each Other.

However the pair will now find themselves battling it out against each other in multiple categories.

Both have been nominated in the prestigious Album Of The Year Category where they will battle it out against Amy Shark, Angie McMahon and Royel Otis.

They are also up against eight other artists for the Song Of The Year award, Kylie for Tension and Troye for Got Me Started.

Again the pair go to head to head for Best Solo Artist against eight other artists.

Finally both are also up for Best Pop Release against Jessica Mauboy, Amy Shark and The Kid LAROI.

For her fifth nomination Kylie has secured a final nod for Tension as Best Independent Release.

Bisexual singer Missy Higgins has also received a nomination for her recent performances on The Second Act Tour 2024 for Best Live Act.

International super stars Chappell Roan, Charlie XCX, Bilie Eillish, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have all scored a nod for Most Popular International Artist.

Winners of the 2024 ARIA awards will be announced on November 20, 2024.