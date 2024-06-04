Kylie Minogue Stops Shocked Fan Wearing ‘Padam Padam’ Shirt On The Street At Pride

Aussie gay icon and all-around legend Kylie Minogue is delighting fans as she attends Los Angeles Pride, dropping new collabs and even stopping surprised fans on the street to say hello.

One fan in particular got the shock of his life as the singer called out to him on the street from her car.

As she drove by, Kylie noticed that the fan in question was wearing a ‘Padam Padam’ t-shirt, so she rolled down her car window to call out to him.

“Excuse me sir! Excuse me – I just want to say ‘padam’ to you,” the singer says out her window.

The shocked fan walks over, saying “Shut the f*ck up, I LOVE you” – which causes our Aussie queen to cackle with laughter.

The video shows Kylie taking a selfie with the fan, before driving off and gleefully clapping her hands.

Kylie Minogue debuts new country song with Orville Peck

Kylie Minogue has also delighted fans by dropping a brand new single with Orville Peck, titled ‘Midnight Ride’.

Performing at WeHo Pride’s Outloud Fest at West Hollywood Park, the duo performed the new country disco track with dancing cowboys surrounding them and Diplo DJing behind them.

During the performance, Peck told fans the song was ‘country disco’ because “we had to do a little bit of me and a little bit of Kylie.”

Orville Peck most recently collaborated with country icon Willie Nelson, and released a queer country song that received enormous applause from the LGBTQI+ community.

Peck has confirmed on social media that he and Kylie Minogue’s new song ‘Midnight Ride’ will be released on Friday.