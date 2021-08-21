—

While the closing ceremony of Copenhagen 2021 on Saturday night marked the end of Denmark Pride, it also marked the beginning of Sydney’s hosting tenure. Director of Copenhagen 2021, Lars Henriksen, officially handed the host title over to CEO of Sydney 2023, Kate Wickett, in the crowded Fælledparken in central Copenhagen.

“Tonight I am abundantly proud to formally invite everyone here tonight and everyone around the globe watching online to come to Sydney in 2023, to gather, to dream and to amplify,” Wicket said at the event.

“Those advocates persisted and while we have come a long way from that night in 1978, we still have a lot more work to do”, she said.

A Kylie Minogue Welcome

Before the official handover, the night was filled with acts from performers such as Kurt Phelan and Lance Horne who performed covers of various Australian artists, including the Melburnian Kylie Minogue.

“Dance, sing, love and have the best time tonight and Sydney will see you in 2023,” she said in a voice recording.

A Harbour Bridge Pride March

To gather, dream and amplify are the themes of Sydney 2023. How they will come to life in two years time was elaborated by Wickett at Saturday evening’s event where she also introduced that the Pride march in will be taking palace at the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge.

“We will imagine a world where we are all loved, valued and respected no matter who we are. We will dream through song, dance, theatre, literature and parades. We will celebrate all night long. We will amplify the voices of those whose stories and voices have either been silenced or ignored. We will amplify through marching over the famous and incredible Sydney harbour bridge”, she said at the closing ceremony.

She further added that when WorldPride takes the streets of Sydney it will be with Australia’s own First Nations in the lead. “Sydney 2023 will feature our First Nations people, but also First peoples from all around the world”, said Wickett in Fælledparken.