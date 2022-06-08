—

Attorney general Mark Dreyfus on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese-led Labor government would bring in a new religious discrimination bill before the Parliament.

“It’s something that we will do… we are bringing the religious discrimination legislation before the parliament,” the Attorney General told Patricia Karvelas on RN Breakfast, in response to a question about whether Labor will legislate a religious discrimination law that also protects gay and trans students.

Advertisement

Government Urged Not To Repeat Scott Morrison’s Mistakes

LGBTQI advocates have cautioned the Labor government against repeating the mistakes of the Scott Morrison government, which tried to unsuccessfully pass an anti-LGBTQI Religious discrimination bill earlier this year.

The attorney general’s statement is not a new revelation. Dreyfus pointed out that that Labor had promised a religious discrimination bill that did not take away the rights of the LGBTQI community if it was elected. “We’ve made our position clear. It is a matter of again drafting (a new) legislation, which we will be doing and we will be bringing the legislation to the Parliament,” said Dreyfus.

In its policy document for the federal elections, Labor has said that it was looking at “strengthening of our anti-discrimination laws as an opportunity to unite the nation, rather than to divide it.”

Advertisement

‘Our Laws Should Protect All’

3/ While Labor’s previous statements are a welcome indication it is committed to ensuring protections for people of faith don't result in discrimination against others, the govt must ensure any reform raises the standard for everyone and doesn't override existing protections. — Equality Australia 🌈 (@EqualityAu) June 7, 2022

LGBTQI advocacy group Equality Australia warned the government against following the path chosen by the former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Our laws should protect all of us, equally, no matter who we are, whom we love or what we believe,” Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia, said in a statement.

“Labor must avoid the mistakes of the previous government that instead introduced a Religious Discrimination Bill that would have wound back protections for women, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disability and people of faith, undermining inclusive workplaces and access to judgement-free healthcare.”

Advertisement

Remove Religious Exemptions In 100 Days

“While Labor’s statements prior to the election are a welcome indication it is committed to ensuring protections for people of faith don’t result in discrimination against others, the government must ensure any reform raises the standard for everyone and doesn’t override existing protections,” said Brown.

Equality Australia has also called on the Labor government to reform discriminatory laws in its first 100 days, including removing exemptions under anti-discrimination laws given to religious organisations. The organisation pointed out that in 2013, the then Labor government had removed religious exemptions from the aged-care sector.

“Labor must first act swiftly to fill gaps in protection for LGBTQ+ students and teachers in religious schools and extend those same protections to all staff working in any faith-based organisations, and LGBTQ+ people accessing services from religious providers,” added Brown.











