The Leichhardt Women’s Community Health Centre has issued a public apology after posting transphobic content to its Facebook page.

Syndey Morning Herald article called "Inclusive Language risks 'dehumanising women', top researchers argue." This was posted along with the caption, "inclusive language? cui bono?".

Then on February 28, they posted a link to an article titled, “J.K. Rowling Writes About Her Reasons for Speaking Out on Sex and Gender Issues.”

“We seek to understand where this fits in to their services. We seek a clear understanding of their proposed intention to exclude transgender women from their services.”

NSW MP Gets Involved

The LGBTI Rights Australia post attracted the attention of NSW Greens MP for Balmain, Jamie Parker.

Parker commented, saying, “I am meeting with them today. I understand there has been progress but will discuss it when we meet. Thank you for raising this.”

Following the social media storm, Leichhardt Women’s Community Health Centre removed both posts and issued an apology.

“Leichhardt Women’s Community Health Centre is sincerely sorry for the offence, distress and hurt to the trans community, caused by the uploading to Facebook of the JK Rowling article on Sex and Gender. This article has been retracted. It was inadvertently uploaded to Facebook without approval.”

They went on to say, “We are improving our procedures as to what is posted on Facebook and have recognised the requirement for staff training to identify offensive literature, and we will be engaging in The Pride in Health + Wellbeing Program by ACON to assist all staff members to reflect our policy of inclusion and respect.”