—

Heather Langley (39) and Priscilla Rodriguez (35) wanted to have a second child after their first daughter Sawyer. But they got a little more than they bargained for, according to a report by Metro, which announced the news that the couple had quintuplets.

The couple resorted to artificial insemination and Heather got pregnant in due time. She went for a scan at six weeks by herself due to coronavirus restrictions and eventually got the news that she was going to have five babies instead of one. She gave birth to five daughters in August, 2020 by emergency C-section at a mere 28 weeks.

“It feels like we have won the lottery,” Langley told Metro.

However, the two mothers had not always felt that way. “Please tell me this is a joke,” Priscilla had responded when Heather first texted her the news.

“Initially doctors only saw four gestational sacs, but then they found the fifth one.”

While their immediate response was to panic, they eventually came around. Langley’s primary concern was about pregnancy complications and delivery. She was also worried about taking care of five children, knowing that they also had to care for Sawyer. However, the uniqueness of their situation eventually dawned on them. Quintuplets occur naturally in one out of 55,000,000 births.

Priscilla, at first, did not want any children. After after having their first daughter, she was ready for one more.

Advertisement

After struggling to find names for the babies, they eventually settled on the names Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah, and Jocelyn. After spending three months of their lives in hospital, the babies are now home with their mothers.

Rodriguez and Langley’s babies are just the second set of all-girl quintuplets ever recorded in the United States. The first quintuplets known to survive infancy were identical Canadian quintuplets, born in 1934.

“I can’t wait to watch these girls grow and capture their big milestones,” said Kristin Warne of Kristin Ann Photography, who captured the little girls moments together.