LGBT Aussies Are Being Urged To Get The Mpox Vaccine As Case Numbers Surge

At-risk Australians – particularly the LGBTQIA+ community – are being warned to get the mpox vaccine as soon as possible, because the case numbers in NSW are currently surging.

ACON, NSW’s key HIV and LGBTQIA+ health organisation, released a statement on Thursday noting that case numbers have risen dramatically.

433 cases have been recorded in NSW in the last four months alone.

ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse urges people to get mpox vaccine

“People in our communities are at higher risk of acquiring mpox particularly sexually active gay and bisexual men and their partners, and gender diverse people who have sex with men. Our communities have a long history of doing what it takes to protect ourselves and our partners. Now is one of those times,” said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse in a statement.

“Getting the mpox vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others against severe illness caused by the virus,” Woodhouse said. “Getting fully vaccinated against mpox is also important for those who are immuno-compromised, including people living with HIV.

“You need two doses of the mpox vaccine for the greatest benefit. Anyone who has only received one dose should get a second dose at least 28 days after the first. People who received their first dose in 2022 should prioritise completing their vaccinations now.”

Woodhouse urged people to not hesitate in getting fully vaccinated against mpox.

“The majority of hospitalisations are among those who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose,” he said.

“Getting the mpox vaccine is easy. It is free and you do not need a Medicare card to receive it. All vaccination appointments are private and confidential.

“We are hearing that some gay and bisexual men are waiting to get vaccinated when case numbers are higher. If you are sexually active and have not been received the mpox vaccine, now is the time.”

“Achieving high levels of vaccinations in the community will provide individual protection against mpox and help prevent the spread,” Woodhouse said.

“With mpox circulating in NSW, it’s important our communities keep vigilant for mpox symptoms and take measures to safeguard their health. Now is the time to protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated against mpox.”

What is mpox?

Mpox is a viral infection that causes a rash, pimple-like lesions or sores in areas such as the genitals or anus. It spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact. Some people experience mild fever, headache, fatigue, or swollen lymph nodes and mouth ulcers or rectal pain.

Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, was first detected in Australia in 2022. 144 infections were reported in that year.

Thanks to a widespread awareness and vaccination campaign, that number was down to only 26 in 2023.

However, 40 cases have been reported in 2024 so far, indicating a worrying increase.

So far, mpox has exclusively infected men, most of whom were under the age of 40.

While 48% of gay and bisexual men in Sydney and Melbourne have reported in June as receiving at least one dose of Mpox vaccine, this means that 52% have not.

If you would like to read an explainer on mpox, Star Observer reported on this in June.