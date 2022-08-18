—

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Honour Awards, the annual celebration of outstanding service and achievements in LGBTQ communities in NSW, returned to Sydney this year.

Over 300 people gathered at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney on Wednesday August 17, 2022, for the Honour Awards 2022, to celebrate and honour Australia’s unsung LGBTQ heroes, advocates and activists, organisations and long-standing allies of sexuality and gender diverse people.

The Honour Awards were first held in 2007. The event is also a gala fundraising event for the state’s leading HIV and LGBTQ health organisation, ACON.

Advertisement

Celebrating Achievements

“After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, it was wonderful to come together again and celebrate the many wonderful achievements and acts of service in our communities,” ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill, said in a statement.

“There are many people from all walks of life that do such incredible work that makes a difference to the lives of LGBTQ people and their families in NSW. Honour gives us an important opportunity to acknowledge their efforts and community service. So we thank everyone who joined us in that endeavour and that participated in this year’s Honour Awards.”

“We also thank all of our partners including Dowson Turco Lawyers, SBS, people2people, St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney, Sydney Mardi Gras, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association, Positive Life NSW, [email protected], Friends of Cayte and The Star Observer. We are also thank all the people and organisations that donated items to our silent auction.”

Advertisement

“Congratulations once again to all of this year’s finalists and award recipients. See you at Honour 2023.”=

2022 HONOUR AWARDS – RECIPIENTS

PRESIDENT’S AWARD (Presented by ACON)

Dr Kerry Chant and NSW Health: In recognition of their service and contributions to public health, including leading NSW’s world-leading response to HIV.

COMMUNITY HERO (Presented by Dowson Turco Lawyers)

Ann-Marie Calilhanna: For her passionate and prolific work in documenting Sydney’s vibrant LGBTQ communities over 20 years through photography, and supporting LGBTQ causes, organisations and businesses.

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION (Presented by SBS)

BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation: For elevating the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQ+ community through its programs, services, advocacy agenda and much-needed support work.

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD (Presented by people2people)

Isabella Calero-Rivarola: For empowering rainbow youth through her work with Wear It Purple, as well as providing employment support for LGBTIQ people with disability.

MEDIA AWARD (Presented by [email protected]

Jason Om: For his work as a broadcast journalist, author and speaker in elevating under-represented voices in the media. Jason is also passionate about speaking up for Asian Australians and culturally diverse communities.

HIV HERO (Presented by Positive Life NSW)

Julie Bates & Basil Donovan: Through their combined efforts in advocacy, support, activism, and research spanning four decades, Julie and Basil have made significant contributions to the NSW and Australian HIV response.

HEALTH & WELLBEING (Presented by St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney) – JOINT RECIPIENTS

Brahm Marjadi: For his work in LGBTQIA+ health advocacy in the Western Sydney region, nationally and internationally, as well as driving inclusion in the health, medical and higher education sectors.

Steve Spencer: For his work in HIV advocacy including facilitating greater access to PrEP and tackling HIV stigma, as well as his efforts in raising awareness of issues impacting Bi+ Australians.

CAYTE LATTA MEMORIAL AWARD FOR VISUAL ARTS (Presented by Friends of Cayte)

Samuel Luke: Samuel is a trans artist who uses his authentic experiences as a vehicle to explore intimate and complex realities of the lived trans experience. His autobiographical works take the form of prints, artist books, comics, embroidery, and murals.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT AWARD (Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras)

Laura Hart: Through her show The Kings, Laura nurtures and supports drag king culture, creating a safe space for queer women, trans and non-binary people to celebrate their passion for drag kings.

BUSINESS AWARD (Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association)

Erin Spencer & Bec Cerio, Sock Drawer Heroes: Founders Erin Spencer and Bec Cerio enable vital access to essential gender-affirming products, resources and information; provides a platform for trans-owned brands and trans artists; and runs a support program that gets gender expression products to those that can’t afford them.





