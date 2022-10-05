—

Lil Nas X asked his fans not to do poppers at his concerts.

Poppers, also called amyl, is Amyl nitrite. It is sold as a leather cleaner but when inhaled gives the user a feeling of euphoria. It also relaxes muscles, making receptive anal sex easier.

The performer, in a tweet that has gone viral, wrote, “stop doing poppers at my concert! u do not need ur asshole relaxed to see me perform industry baby!”

stop doing poppers at my concert! u do not need ur asshole relaxed to see me perform industry baby! — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) September 28, 2022

While he has asked people not to bring amyl to his shows he made clear in a follow-up post that does not mind if you do any other drugs at his shows. Just not poppers.

Dos and Don’ts

aht aht- i said stop doing poppers. cuz ya asshole don’t need to be open while i sing my depression album cuts. if yall wanna do weed, molly, shrooms, paint, gasoline ect. knock yourselves tf out https://t.co/ZJNuE8fTKo — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 4, 2022

This is not the first time the performer has told fans what to do and not do at this shows.

He recently tweeted to fans in Tennesee, “nashville fans please stop pulling up to the concert on your horses, we DO NOT have no where to put them.”

nashville fans please stop pulling up to the concert on your horses, we DO NOT have no where to put them — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 2, 2022

In early September, he tweeted, “not gonna be proud of myself until there is a big orgy in the audience at one of my concerts.”

not gonna be proud of myself until there is a big orgy in the audience at one of my concerts — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) September 11, 2022

Lil Nas X: I Felt Like I was Setting My Younger Self Free

He recently collaborated with Coach for their “Courage to Be Real” campaign.

He said, “I was really nervous about going out on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt. But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free. Afterwards, my family – a lot of whom used to believe in everything opposite to what’s up on that stage – told me they were really proud. I feel like I’m changing some minds.”

His latest single, called Star Walkin, was released on September 22.

The song is also serves as the soundtrack to Coach’s “Courage to Be Real” campaign video.

Lil Nas X is currently on his first national tour called the Long Live Montero Tour.