Lord Mayor of Brisbane (right) has called for residents to support local acts instead of Azealia Banks (left) after she had cancelled her show in Brisbane. Photos: Azealia Banks/Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner/Facebook.

Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner clapped back at US rapper Azealia Banks after she cancelled her gig in Brisbane and called the city “racist” and that Australia makes her “utterly miserable.”

Banks was set to perform in Brisbane at The Tivoli on Tuesday but backed out at the last minute and took to Instagram to insult the city.

The incident had left Banks describing Brisbane as “the most racist f*ing demoralizing experience,” of her life and that she was “too black and beautiful to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me over their weak ass currency.”

“I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw shit on the stage and damn near almost fucking hit me in the face with a fucking bottle of soda or whatever that shit was,” she said in a video.

“That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life and right now I’m on a really good track. Brisbane, y’all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it.”

With much confusion on Tuesday on the status of the concert, the promoter and venue later confirmed “with great sadness” that the Brisbane show was officially cancelled. Those who had purchased tickets were told that they’d be issued refunds.

Selfish Snub

It was two days after that the Lord Mayor of Brisbane spoke his two cents on the issue in an Instagram Story, encouraging residents to buy tickets to local acts instead after the “selfish snub” from Banks.

“A few stupid ratbags in a mosh pit aren’t representative of our proud multicultural city, where around 1 in 3 residents were born overseas,” Cr Shrinner wrote on Instagram.

Fans Unimpressed

Fans online have expressed their disappointment with Banks’s decision to cancel her Brisbane show, with some asking why return to Australia if she hated it so much.

“Tell us all again why [you] came back if [you] hate Australia so much for something that happened years ago? And please explain how throwing a bottle is racist?” one user commented on Banks’s Instagram.

Others stated that Aussies didn’t like her music and that was the reason the bottle had been thrown in the first place.

“People were throwing stuff cause your music’s sh*t and they wanted you off stage,” one wrote.

“No racism down under, just people who don’t like sh*t music,” another said.