Madonna is once again making headlines, this time after a posting to social media yesterday, alleging she was fined (but refused to pay) one million dollars by the Russian Government.

The claim relates to a concert in St Petersburg eight years ago in which she came out in support of LGBTQI rights. Just one year later Vladimir Putin introduced a hugely controversial law banning propaganda of “non-traditional” sexual relationships to minors — a euphemism for gay relationships.

In Madonna’s post- the 61-year-old Like A Prayer singer included a video from the concert which features many in her audience carrying pride flags. In the video she is heard to be addressing the large crowd, saying;

“I’m here to say that the gay community, and gay people, here and all around the world, have the same rights… the same rights to be treated with dignity, with respect, with tolerance, with compassion, with love.”

