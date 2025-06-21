Man Sentenced Over ‘Evil’ Murder Of Perth Father Patrik Weiss During Online Meet Up

Warning: This article contains descriptions of homophobia and graphic violence and may be triggering from some readers.



A twenty one year old Perth man has been sentenced to life in prison over the murder of a father of two, Patrik Weiss (pictured).

The pair agreed to meet online for a bondage session after six months of chatting.

However when then nineteen year old Alexander Sutton arrived, he viciously murdered the man in cold blood.

Life in prison for Perth murderer of Patrik Weiss

Patrik Weiss, a West Coast Eagles masseuse and Former Australian beach handball coach is another victim of online predators using platforms like Grindr to lure and harm men.

Weiss, a forty five year old father of two had used an unspecified online site to chat with nineteen year old Alexander Sutton.

After chatting for six months the pair agreed to meet for a bondage session with Weiss waiting for Sutton to arrive blindfolded and with hands and feet bound.

Sutton let himself in using a key left out by Weiss and brutally attacked and killed him using an axe upon his arrival.

Western Australia’s Supreme Court heard that Sutton’s attack was premeditated, with the teenager deliberately creating fake profiles online with the intent to commit murder.

The court heard excerpts of Sutton’s diary, which detailed his intentions, including allusions to cannibalism.

Sutton pleaded guilty to the murder with his own lawyer even calling his crime “one of the most depraved and monstrous murders that this state has ever seen”.

“His behaviours were horrifying and profoundly perverse,” she told the court.

“This must be as close to an example of evil as one could imagine.”

Sutton received a life sentence with a twenty year no parole period, he will not be eligible for parole until 2043.

Patrik Weiss remember by family and community

The wife of Patrik Weiss spoke of the loss herself and their two children suffered following his murder.

“This was not just a crime against one person it was a crime that fractured an entire family” she told the court.

She also provided victim impact statements from her children.

Patrik was also remembered by many in the community, with Handball Australia honouring the coach in a Facebook post at the time of his murder.

“The Australia Handball community is mourning the loss of Patrik Weiss and our thoughts and prayers at this time of grief are with his two children, parents and loved ones” they wrote.

“This tragic news has shocked our community given Patrik’s key role as coach of our National Men’s Beach Handball Team.”

“Patrik had a long association with Australian Handball following his arrival from Germany in 2004 bringing his knowledge and passion for the game to Australia. He was our highly respected and regarded coach of the National Men’s Beach Handball Team since 2013.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, please make sure to reach out to support services.



For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention contact Lifeline online or call 13 11 14



For Australia-wide LGBTQIA+ peer support contact QLife online or call 1800 184 527.