Drag Race Winner Alaska Is Engaged To Her Long Term Partner

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Alaska Thunderfuck and her long-term partner, Matthew Herrmann, are officially engaged!

Alaska made the announcement on Monday night, posting a photo of her left hand adorned with a silver band on her ring finger, accompanied by a caption of two ring emojis, and two loved-up emojis.

In an exclusive statement to Entertainment Weekly, Alaska said Herrmann popped the question in her hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania, after her grandmother’s 90th birthday celebration.

“I love him so much and he’s the best,” she said, followed by several love heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaska (@theonlyalaska5000)

Showered in love by a gaggle of queens

The betrothed pair were showered with love in the comments, with dozens of fellow performers and Drag Race alumni congratulating them on their news.

“Congrats sis!” said All Stars 5 winner Shea Coulee, with fellow season 9 sister Peppermint commenting “Congrats mama!”

“omg congrats lasky!!” wrote season 13 and All Stars 10 contestant Denali.

Their upcoming union was also blessed with the offical Grindr account sharing their love, commenting “congrats” with a ring and champagne emoji.

Jackie Beat was slightly despondent about the news though, writing “I shall die alone…”

Alaska and Herrmann have been pretty private about their relationship. Hermann has remained largely out of the public eye, although Alaska describes him as a “Los Angeles-based producer and educator”.

He’s not a regular poster on Instagram, but does share backstage pics of Alaska and promotes her work. Earlier this year, Herrmann posted a snap of Alaska’s feature in the New York Times for her show Drag The Musical, writing “I am so so proud of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Herrmann (@hey_matt_herrmann)

Alaska was previously in a long-term relationship with Drag Race season 4 winner Sharon Needles before ending their relationship in 2013, coinciding with the year Alaska made her first appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5.