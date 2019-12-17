—

Marvel’s Hero Project has introduced its first transgender superhero, The Mighty Rebekah, providing a powerful voice for young transgender people.

The weekly documentary series, produced for the new Disney+ streaming network, celebrates young real-life heroes who are making a difference in their communities and around the world, finding creative ways to tackle big issues.

Twelve-year-old Rebekah has put herself out there as a role model, raising awareness for LGBTQI youth. She struggled at a young age because she identified as a girl but was assigned as male at birth. She reached her lowest point at the age of seven. When she learned what the T in LGBTQI stood for she began to understand who she was. With the support of her family she came out as transgender. Finally being able to live as her authentic self she has blossomed.

Living in New Jersey, Rebekah and her family have been active in trans and LGBTQI rights including the Garden State Equality organization which aims to tackle misinformation about transgender people in society.

After speaking at a rally in 2017, Rebekah was saddened to learn that not all transgender people had a positive story like hers. Upon learning the bullying that transgender people of all ages were facing she decided to do something about it.

“I think that I am helping others and I want to continue.” Rebekah said.

Rebekah appeared before New Jersey lawmakers to push for a Bill which mandates that schools include LGBTQI history as part of their curriculum after the Trump administration rolled back protections for trans students. The Bill passed and LGBTQI teaching will be introduced in the US next year.

On Marvel’s website, Rebekah’s father recounts how he saw the joy his daughter kept hidden before she transitioned which finally “spilled out all over the place”. It was noticed not only by her family but by people in her church community.

In the online comic which complements, Rebekah helps other young people after their LGBTIQ youth centre has been vandalised.

“No matter how many stones they decide to throw our way, we can’t let it break us. This is who we were born to be. No one can change that,” she says in the comic, “If people took the time to actually get to know us, they’d see we’re just like any other kids. Same dreams, same hopes, same fears. And they’d see that we all want the same thing: to be accepted.”

Rebekah continues to spread a message of hope for transgender and LGBTQI youth through public speaking, media appearances, and on social media. She plans to continue advocating, educating, and inspiring, but most of all she wants to show people that transgender kids are just like other kids and need to be safe and loved.

You can find out more about Rebekah via her website, or on Marvel’s Hero Project streaming on Disney+, and be sure to read The Mighty Rebekah online comic via Marvel.com.