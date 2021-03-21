—

After Peter Quill, aka Star Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy, came out as bisexual last year, a gay teen Captain America is being introduced in a new Marvel Comics series.

The new limited series is called “The United States of Captain America” and is written by Christopher Cantwell. Dale Eaglesham’s art accompanies the writing. The duo will team up with a different pair of creative team in every issue.

The series follows Steve Rogers as he teams up with Captain Americas of the past — Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker — to travel across America to find his stolen shield. Along the way, they encounter a group called the “Captains”, ordinary people who have taken up the iconic hero’s role to defend their communities.

According to the publishing company, the new ‘Captain America of the Railways’ will debut in issue #1s main story and will be played by Aaron Fisher.

Meet The New Gay Teen Captain America

The #1 issue co-written by Joshua Trujillo with art by Jan Bazaldua, honours Pride Month with the debut of Aaron Fisher (Trujillo and Bazaldua have also created the character). Joshua Trujillo is a writer, editor, and narrative designer based in Los Angeles. He is vocal about inclusiveness and diversity in popular media. Besides Marvel, he has also worked for HBO, Google, and DC Comics.

Bazaldua designed a mask for Fisher which looks similar to that of Captain America. Fisher also has a white star printed on his overalls.

“I want to thank editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” added Jan Bazaldua. “I really enjoyed designing him and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

Marvel is taking steps towards diversifying their central characters and increasing representation for the queer community. The United States of Captain America will hit comic stores on June 2, 2021.

Marvel Has Plans For Pride Month

Marvel Comics honors Pride Month with "Marvel’s Voices: Pride" #1! 🏳️‍🌈 An all-star lineup of LGBTQ+ talent team up for a super-powered special this June: https://t.co/rPCmfiV0Bn pic.twitter.com/9cXp8iLbGx — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 12, 2021

“Since 1992’s revolutionary Alpha Fight #106 proudly confirmed Northstar’s sexuality, Marvel has represented LGBTQ+ identities with a wide array of characters and stories. Marvel’s Voices: Pride 1 will continue this legacy with thrilling adventures starring Mystique and Destiny, Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, Iceman, Daken, Karma, and more. Plus, writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung make their long-awaited return to Marvel Comics with a new chapter in the love story of their hit creations: Wiccan and Hulkling! Marvel’s Voices: Pride 1 will also revisit some of Marvel’s groundbreaking moments and explore the history of LGBTQ+ inclusion and storytelling at Marvel Comics,” Marvel said in a press release.

In addition to the Pride month special issue, Marvel Comics said that it will also feature a new series of stunning variant covers by artist Phil Jimenez.

Marvel's Pride Month celebration continues with new covers by @philjimeneznyc! 🏳️‍🌈 America Chavez, Iceman, Northstar, and Daken star in the first set of Pride Month variant covers coming this June: https://t.co/QzTFhj5Qf3 pic.twitter.com/LEfLtNypAD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 12, 2021

“As an (ahem!) older gay creator, I’m always thrilled by the opportunity to draw iconic LGBTQ+ characters from Marvel’s past and present, and grateful to contribute to Marvel’s future: one that truly represents the world — and the wonderful diversity of humanity — right outside your window,” said Jimenez.