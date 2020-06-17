—

The Mayor of Seattle has clapped-back at Donald Trump’s tweet that she should “take back” the city from protesters who have occupied a section of the Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

Seattle’s first out lesbian mayor and the first woman to hold the office since the 1920s, Jenny Durkan, tweeted back at President Trump last week to: “make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Durkan’s tweet referred to reports that Trump had taken refuge in the White House bunker as Black Lives Matter protesters filled the streets around the building on May 29.

The president later said he had gone to the safe zone only to do an inspection. However, Attorney General William Barr contradicted Trump, saying that the Secret Service recommended him to go to the bunker.

Black Lives Matter protestors declared a police-free “autonomous zone” in Seattle, before storming Town Hall on Tuesday last week to demand Mayor Durkan’s resignation over the Seattle Police Department’s use of tear gas and weapons on protestors.

Police Chief Carmen Best and Mayor Durkan have since apologised to demonstrators for the heavy-handed response of police, as well as set a 30-day ban on the use of tear gas.

Local media reported that the zone is a peaceful, camp-out sanctuary for protesters – many of which have been sharing snacks, handing out free face masks, and holding after-dark film screenings.

Signs reading, “This space is now the property of the Seattle people” and “You are now leaving the USA” have been placed around the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ which spans six blocks around the abandoned Seattle Police Department’s building.

The defaced sign of the police building was also changed to: “Seattle people department.”

In another tweet, the president then demanded Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Durkan “take back” the city.

“Radical Left Governor (Jay Inslee) and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” the president tweeted.

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

Washington Governor, Jay Inslee responded to Trump’s tweet as well, calling-out the rather funny typo in the president’s tone-deaf Twitter frenzy.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting,” Inslee wrote.