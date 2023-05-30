Meet The Cast Of BBC Three’s New Gay Dating Show I Kissed A Boy

The cast of BBC Three show, I Kissed A Boy, have been revealed. These ten gay men will spend the summer searching for love at an Italian farmhouse.

Hosted by Danni Minogue, the eight-part reality show will follow 10 single men who head to Europe to find the man of their dreams.

According to the show’s producers Twofour, even before the participants arrive, they will be paired up with their “strongest match”. As soon as they meet, there will be “no small-talk, no flanter (flirting and banter)” – the couples will have to head straight for a kiss.

Jake W

Jake, 27, is a trained actor based in Kent. He currently lives with his parents and his brother. He’s on the hunt for an affectionate guy who loves kisses and cuddles, that has a good sense of humour.

Matty

Matty, 28, is a “climate change geek” that lives in London. He loves to travel, exercise, and hang out with his friends. In a relationship, Matty is looking for a strong emotional connection with a guy who can provide “safety and security.”

Advertisements

Bobski

Bobski, AKA Robert, 23, is an airline manager, and one time semi-professional tennis player. Originally from Poland, He believes that men don’t understand him but is looking for Prince Charming.

Ceejay

Ceejay, 26, is an anime-obsessed artist that works as both a sales consultant for a luxury brand and a special needs teaching assistant. He “expects people to know I like them without actually telling them that.”

Dan

Dan, 27, is a Scottish-born public relations associate, living in London. Dan revealed that ‘the most important thing is vibes” and said he has had to “kiss most of London,” in his search.

Gareth

Gareth, 28, was born in Northern Ireland and currently lives in London. He is a stylist who is looking for someone with self-confidence and style, who is comfortable with themselves.

Jake

Jake, 27, grew up in Spain and currently lives in Swansea. He is an optical consultant who loves gardening and the outdoors. He is searching for a man with similar hobbies and interests.

Joseph

Joseph, 23, is a fashionista and performing arts student from London. He comes from a family of ten. He is looking for a caring and thoughtful man.

Josh

Josh, 24, grew up in a Mormon household in Wales, and has never kissed a boy before. He is looking for a “sporty type.”

Kailum

Kailum, 25, is a travel consultant who has lived in Brighton since he was 11. He blames Brighton for turning him, “loud and outgoing who doesn’t take life too seriously.”

Mikey

Mikey, 28, is from Liverpool. He is a self described “massive flirt,” who is looking for a man that is funny and outgoing.

Ollie

Ollie, 27, a road surfacer from Brighton who also runs a festival cocktail van. He is looking for a tall, dark and handsome man.

Ross

Ross, 27, is a support worker, for people with learning difficulties, from Manchester. He is ready to move on, after recently getting out of a five-year relationship.

Subomi

Subomi, 29, is a Nigerian-born “athlete, software developer, model and performer” from London. He has competed in the Gay Games. He is on the hunt for a person he can settle down with.

Vitor

Vitor, 27, is a kinky flight attendant that was born in Portugal. He is an open book when it comes to sex. He is looking for someone to will shake up his world.