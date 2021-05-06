—

Victoria’s first fully electric bus is now a ‘Pride Bus’ that is spreading the message of environmental sustainability and inclusiveness.

The bus had hit the roads in February 2021 on one of the busiest routes – Route 251 between the city and Northland Shopping Centre. The bus has now undergone a transformation and sports Rainbow colours with the words ‘Ride With Pride’ emblazoned on it.

“Victoria’s first fully electric bus is encouraging people to Ride with Pride throughout May. The Transdev Melbourne bus is helping spread the message that the Victorian public transport network is committed to offering an inclusive, welcoming and safe bus service for all,” Ben Carroll, Victoria’s Minister For Public Transport, Roads and Road Safety tweeted.

Ride With Pride

This is the third Pride initiative from Victoria’s public transport network in as many months.

In March, Australia’s first regional Rainbow Pride train set off on the V/Line from Melbourne’s Southern Cross station on March 9, 2021. V/Line had launched the train – that carries passengers on various regional routes in the state, including Geelong, Ballarat, Ararat, Maryborough, Bendigo, Echuca and Traralgon – to coincide with the wrapping up of ChillOut Festival.

All Aboard

This morning, we proudly unveiled Melbourne's first Rainbow #Tram alongside our partner @midsumma. T3530 is now on the network, operating Rt 5, 6, 16, 58 and 72. More here: https://t.co/N7URHQJZSn#AllAboard pic.twitter.com/reWUNV0gCJ — Yarra Trams (@yarratrams) March 17, 2021

“Yarra Trams is committed to making our network safe and welcoming for everyone in our community. Our diversity and inclusion program has a number of initiatives to support our people and passengers to feel comfortable on our network. As an LGBTI+ ally, I am so proud of our All Aboard program in support of the LBGTI+ community,” Julien Dehornoy, Yarra Trams CEO had said.

Yarra Trams also announced that it had engaged LXRP “to deliver LGBTIQA+ Cultural Safety in Public Transport training, and work is ongoing in delivering additional training for our frontline workforce.”