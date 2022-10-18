—

One of Australia’s oldest and longest running gay saunas, the Bay City Sauna, located on Glen Huntly Road in the inner Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick, will close down at the end of December 2022.

“We have been informed by our landlord that the construction of the slab may be compromised due to the age of the building,” Shane Gardiner, General Manager, WP van der Linden Pty Ltd, told Star Observer. Last week, the sauna had posted on social media that it was closing for maintenance from October 10, 2022.

“Sadly it has come to the end of its life and the landlord has been concerned about the weight from all the equipment. So we’ve decided we’re going to quit the premises because we need to be in a building that’s built properly when you’re on the first level,” said Gardiner.

Sauna Opened Its Doors In 1962

“We would like to thank all our wonderful customers for their patronage over the 60 years it has been in operation,” said Gardiner.

Bay City Sauna opened in 1962 under the name of Club Spa Caulfield. According to Gardiner, it was Victoria’s, and possibly Australia’s, first gay sauna. The facility opened as a two-storey sauna for gay men. Gardiner said that the pool and wet areas were located downstairs, while the upstairs had lockers and a cruising space.

From Gay Sauna To Inclusive Facility

A Melbourne institution, in recent years the owners had transformed the facility into a more inclusive space and the venue started welcoming all genders and male and female swingers.

The news of the impending closure is likely to be met with much sadness in Melbourne, especially among long-time patrons. Gardiner told Star Observer that as of now there were no plans to reopen it at another venue.

“It’s very sad, but it’s just one of those things and our hands are tied,” said Gardiner.

For some of the elderly patrons who visit the sauna regularly, the news is likely to hit hard. “We have some people who have been coming to Bay City Sauna since the day it opened. It was a nice and safe space for them to go and I’m sure there’ll be a lot of sadness about losing it,” added Gardiner.











