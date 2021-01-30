—

Rachel Cook, mother of UK-based OnlyFans star Jack The Lad has become an outright contender for mother of the year, after she publicly confessed how proud she was of her son’s success in a video which has since gone viral.

Otherwise known as Jack Cameron, the 19-year-old social media star who has more than one million followers on TikTok, posted the video in a ballsy attempt to shut down trolls and guess what, it worked.

In the video, Cook whose OnlyFans has amassed nearly 48,000 like asks his mother what she thinks of his ‘accounting job’ a phrase which has quickly been adopted by OnlyFans creators to avoid explaining they sell nudes on the Internet.

In the video Cameron is asked by a fan: “What does your mother think of you being an ‘accountant’. Bet she’s so proud of you.”

She paused, and then replied with a big smile: “Of course I’m proud. I’m your number one fan. I’m always upbeat, you know that. I made that dick; I want a percentage.” And what a dick it is…

The pair end the heart-warming video by listing off some things Jack’s mum has been gifted as a result of Jack’s career and exclaiming, “It’s a free world! Free Willy!”

Social media users soon after the video went viral were quick to praise Cook’s mother for her openness and support of her son, with one user on twitter saying “Wow she’s so sweet! Makes me so happy to see a supportive mum like that!! and why shouldn’t she be, sex work is real work after all.”