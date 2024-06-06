Mpox Numbers Are Rising in Australia – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Victoria has reported 24 new cases of Mpox (up from 3 new cases in late April) and Queensland another 10, signalling a possible new outbreak of this disease in Australia.

Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, was first detected in Australia in 2022. 144 infections were reported in that year.

Thanks to a widespread awareness and vaccination campaign, that number was down to only 26 in 2023.

However, 40 cases have been reported in 2024 so far, indicating a worrying increase.

So far, mpox has exclusively infected men, most of whom were under the age of 40.

While 48% of gay and bisexual men in Sydney and Melbourne have reported receiving at least one dose of Mpox vaccine, this means that 52% have not.

Scientists have found that the virus is becoming more infectious over time as it spreads amongst humans. It has also evolved two main variants, clade I and clade II. Clade I is ten times more lethal than clade II, but only the clade II variant has been detected in Australia.

Signs and symptoms

The main symptoms to watch out for are:

a rash, which usually appears on the genitals, face, or hands and feet, but can affect any part of the body

flu-like symptoms like fever, chills, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes and sore throat

backache

exhaustion

inflammation of the anus or urethra

Symptoms begin 5 to 21 days after exposure to the virus. Flu-like symptoms usually appear before the rash, which start as discoloured spots before becoming raised bumps, pustules, lesions, and then scabs. A person with mpox is infectious until all scabs are healed. This can take 2-4 weeks in most cases, but can sometimes be more severe.

If you experience these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor or sexual health specialist.

Get the mpox vaccines

The best way to prevent mpox continues to be vaccination.

There are two types of vaccine available in Australia: ACAM2000 and JYNNEOS. The JYNNEOS vaccine is safe for people with HIV.

As there is a global undersupply of Mpox vaccine, only certain sections of the population are recommended to receive a vaccination. These include:

men who have sex with men

have had high-risk Mpox contact in the last 14 days

are living with HIV

have a recent history of multiple sexual partners, participating in group sex, or attending sex on premises venues

are sex workers

are immunocompromised

have travelled or are planning to travel to a country with an Mpox outbreak

are immunisation providers

have had a recent sexually transmitted infection, or who have otherwise been recommended by a sexual health clinic

While vaccination doesn’t eliminate the risk of catching Mpox entirely, it reduces transmission by up to 84% and means the disease is milder if you do contract it. The data so far suggest that the vaccines give good long-term protection.

For best protection, the vaccine should be given in two doses at least 28 days apart, before any exposure to the virus.

However, even a vaccine given after exposure can still help reduce the risk of contracting it or experiencing serious illness.

Reaching out for support

It is important to take care of your mental health if you are experiencing illness, and ensure you reach out to loved ones who have been diagnosed with or are isolating because of the virus.

Stay in touch with family and friends, and reach out for help or support if you need it.