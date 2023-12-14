Darryl O’Donnell Steps Down As CEO of Health Equity Matters

Darryl O’Donnell has stepped down as CEO of Health Equity Matters (formerly the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations), after leading the organisation for around eight years.

Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO) rebranded as Health Equity Matters earlier this year. O’Donnell, who is also an Adjunct Professor at University of New South Wales, was appointed CEO in 2016.

“Darryl became chief executive at a very challenging time for the organisation. In the years since, he has worked tirelessly to enhance its stability and sustainability. This has expanded our capacity and impact,” Health Equity Matters president, Mark Orr AM said in a statement.

‘Putting Communities And People At The Centre Of Our Work’

“Among his many achievements, Darryl has most recently helped shape the work of the HIV Task Force chaired by the Hon Mark Butler MP, and the LGBTIQA+ Health Ten Year Action Plan chaired by Assistant Minister the Hon Ged Kearney MP. The report released by the HIV Task Force last week charts a credible path to virtual elimination of HIV transmission by the end of the decade.

“Internationally, Darryl has led programming in South East Asia, funded through the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This work builds the capacity of civil society organisations to work with their governments to address the funding and delivery of HIV prevention, treatment, and care services.

“In his time with Health Equity Matters Darryl has always put communities and people at the centre of our work. This essential humanity has lit a path for genuine progress,” said Orr, adding, “Darryl leaves Health Equity Matters well positioned to be the Government’s partner leading the virtual elimination of HIV transmission in Australia, driving improvements in LGBTIQA+ health care, and continue to advocate for sex worker rights and drug law reform, alongside our members.”

A True Giant Of The Cause

Scott Harlum, president of the National Association of People Living with HIV Australia praised O’Donnell’s as a “true giant” of our cause.

“Darry’s sincere, rock-solid commitment to the partnership approach of Australia’s HIV response has provided a foundation for all partners to thrive…It is impossible to quantify just how much Darryl’s insight and expertise will be missed,” said Harlum.

Health Equity Matters said it would soon launch its search for the next CEO. Meanwhile, Dash Heath-Paynter will act as CEO supported by Felicity Young, Principal Director, International.