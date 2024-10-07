Graham Norton Is Heading To Australia To Spend An Evening With You

Comedian, actor, author, television host and Drag Race UK judge Graham Norton is heading to Australia for his very first national tour.

Norton is set to travel across five cities in Australia for his tour of An Evening with Graham Norton.

Kicking off in March 2025 Norton will visit Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

An Evening with Graham Norton

Graham Norton is arguably one of the most UK’s most famous television personalities, with a career spanning over thirty years the openly gay comedian has cemented himself as an international star.

Whilst he is known for hosting countless TV series, including the short lived Queen Of The Universe, it is his own talk shows that have earned him a global reputation.

After originally hosting So Graham Norton from 1998 – 2002 he launched The Graham Norton Show in 2007, which has now aired 30 seasons.

Featuring an array of different celebrities from around the world, his iconic talk show is known for Norton’s cheeky jokes and hilarious style, which he delivers with charisma and charm.

Now he is bringing it all down under in 2025.

“I simply can’t wait to tour Australia for the very first time in 2025” he gushed.

“Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let’s have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare!”

The tour also coincides with the launch of Norton as the new of host of Wheel Of Fortune Australia which is set to premiere on Channel 10 and 10Play in Australia this December.

Tickets to An Evening With Graham Norton go on sale on Friday October 11.

You can find all the tour dates below.

Sunday March 9: Adelaide Convention Centre – Adelaide

Tuesday March 11: Riverside Theatre – Perth

Friday March 14: Brisbane Convention and Entertainment Centre

Sunday March 16: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre – Melbourne

Thursday March 20: Opera House – Sydney