Melbourne Gay Bar Pride Of Footscray Says It Could Close Within Weeks
Pride Of Footscray, Melbourne’s only gay bar in the city’s inner west, has said it could close down within weeks. The good news is, the bar could survive and continue to provide a valuable safe space to the community if it does just 10 per cent better than it is doing now.
One of the only gay bars in the city’s inner west, Pride of Footscray, opened in 2018 and is a wholly community-owned space with 200 part owners. Located opposite the Footscray Market, the bar has prided itself on welcoming everyone and paying all its staff, artists and performers “promptly and fairly”.
The COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, followed by the cost-of-living crisis have however taken its toll on the bar’s finances, threatening its very survival.
Cost Of Living Crisis
View this post on Instagram
“There’s a lot going for it, but people have just stopped being able to spend money, so it’s been really difficult,” Mat O’Keefe, venue manager and Chief Bar Officer, told Star Observer.
A recent Drag Bingo, saw around 50 attendees (“a really good crowd”), with each patron spending around $15 at the bar, as opposed to an average spend of around $40 in normal times.
“Everyone’s been supportive, but it’s just such a difficult time for so many people. That, unfortunately, means local coffee shops aren’t selling as many coffees, people aren’t eating out for dinner as much, they aren’t buying as much and there are no after-work drinks on a Friday anymore,” said O’Keefe.
Ten Percent More
O’Keefe says he has worked out a way to help the bar survive the current cost-of-living crisis – the venue has to do just 10 per cent better.
What does that mean in practical terms? “We have a problem, but it can be overcome together,” the venue posted on its social media handles, and reached out to the community for help.
“We have a capacity of 200 people and it means just an extra 20 people coming along, or people buying just a few extra tickets to a show or if you’re coming to Drag Bingo, just bringing an extra friend or having an extra drink. It’s not about getting people drunk, we have some amazing non-alcohol cocktails and non-alcohol wine,” said O’Keefe.
‘It’s Achievable’
Pride Of Footscray prides itself on its diverse patrons and staff and hosts regular drag, bingo, comedy, poetry, live music and cabaret theatre.
“The queer scene in Melbourne would be slightly less diverse without us,” said O’Keefe, who has pinned his hopes on patrons to help the venue survive.
“It’s very tangible and achievable. But it has to happen in the next three to four weeks rather than months,” said O’Keefe, adding, “Pride of Footscray is important for our area, as well as for the community in general. It’s a supportive and fair place. It would be a loss if it wasn’t able to find this extra bit.”
Leave a Reply