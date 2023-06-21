Bigots Vandalise Pride Sign In South West Sydney

Camden Council in southwest Sydney has appealed for information after a Pride sign in the town was vandalised.

The council had installed the sign as part of its Pride Month celebrations.

“It is with deep sadness we have to write this, but our Pride Month display on the corner of Argyle and John Streets in Camden has been vandalised overnight,” the Council said in a post on social media.

“We aim to support our community and produce displays in Camden for our residents to enjoy, not to disrespect,” the Council said. “We pride ourselves on being accepting, inclusive and diverse and we will continue to celebrate everyone within our community for our commonalities but also for those things that make us different and unique.”

Residents Condemn Vandalisation

The council has urged anyone with information about the vandals to contact Camden Police on 4632 4499.

Local residents condemned the vandalisation. “I really feel sorry for people who live with such hatred. It must be very consuming. What a sad life they must live. Thank you Camden Council for promoting inclusiveness in our community,” one Facebook user said in response to the Council’s post.

Sydney, Melbourne and other cities have seen an increase in incidents of LGBTQI events and displays being targeted by neo-Nazis and far-right and religious groups.

In the leadup to and since Sydney WorldPride in February 2023, far-right bigots have targeted rainbow Pride displays and even attacked LGBTQI community members.

Anti-LGBTQI Attacks

Unidentified men defaced a WorldPride mural outside Wynyard station and vandalised the Rainbow stairs outside Pitt Street Uniting Church in February 2023.

In March 2023, around 30 Christian men led an “unauthorised protest” in the Newtown gaybourhood, in Sydney, loudly chanting the Lord’s Prayer and intimidating passersby. A men’s Rosary Crusade’ was organised outside St Mary’s Cathedral.

On March 18, a man wearing a Christian Lives Matter T-shirt rushed to the stage where LGBTQI activists were holding a counter-protest in Sydney’s Hyde Park and gave the Nazi salute. Later that month, two Christian men were arrested for the attack on LGBTQI community members who were protesting One Nation MLC Mark Latahm’s speech outside a church.

Last week anti-LGBTQI Canadian Pastor David Lynn organised an unauthorised gathering with his followers at Taylor Square in Sydney.

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore on Tuesday announced plans for a State-wide LGBTIQA+ Local Government Safety Summit.





