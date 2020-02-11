—

A NSW Parliamentary Inquiry will re-examine violent crimes committed against gay and transgender people during the 1970s through to 2010. The Inquiry is currently accepting submissions from members of the LGBTQI community regarding their experiences and the consequences of hate crime during that period which ACON estimates to have resulted in around 40 deaths.

In a media release, the Hon Shayne Mallard MLC said the inquiry was especially interested in crimes committed in regional areas of NSW, and will be holding hearings in the Far North Coast, the Central West, Wollongong and the South Coast and Sydney. The Parliamentary Committee is calling for submissions from the public affected by hate crimes. Submission should be sent to socialissues@parliament.nsw.gov.au by February 28, 2020.

ACON is holding Information Sessions across NSW to help people with their submissions. Session will be held at ACON, 414 Elizabeth Street Surry Hills on February 12 and 19, 2020, 6 PM – 9 PM. For details on regional locations and times visit www.acon.org.au/truthandjustice.