Inspired by true events and based on the 2005 film by the same name, the original Broadway production of this musical garnered six Tony awards including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Score for Cyndi Lauper who wrote the words and music.

Kinky Boots centres on a family-owned shoe business in the UK which is financially in trouble. The son who has taken over the business is persuaded by Lola, a drag queen, to have the factory produce a new line of shoes which would hopefully appeal to beautiful drag queens.

A Lot Of Glitz And Glam

“This Packemin production has a lot of glitz and glam. It’s really spectacular boasting beautiful costumes and amazing shoes!” laughed Nat Jobe who plays the role of Lola. “The choreography is simply stunning, and the sets are extravagant. In terms of a stage musical, it’s a feast for the eyes and quite a spectacle.”

Jobe explained that the main reason he was drawn to this show was not only because it’s a great comedy but also because it’s really powerful. “I thought it would just be a comedic romp but what surprised me about it is that it’s really moving, and it has an incredible story at the heart of it.”

The story brings two very different people from opposite worlds together who discover they share many similarities. “There’s a real story of humanity, acceptance, connection and love throughout the whole piece.”

Wearing The Kinky Boots

So, there’s more to the story than just eye-popping kinky boots?

“Definitely, as the kinky boots are just the platform for the remarkable changes in the characters, so from something that is so flashy it brings something which is much deeper.”

There are grown up themes in this musical but at the same time it’s such a spectacle that Jobe emphasized he would not hesitate to bring his nine year old daughter to watch this show.

“It’s such an exciting musical that I think younger people would enjoy it as well. There are themes in the show that will go over the younger audience member’s heads and they’ll definitely enjoy the vibrant movement and energy of the production.”

And wearing those flamboyant kinky boots – is it a chore putting them on?

“They’re really extravagant and they’re thigh high. Initially putting those boots on I felt like a giraffe trying to get into them! laughed Jobe. “But now I feel so comfortable in them and they sure make your legs look great!”

September 9 – 24

Riverside Theatres, corner Market & Church St, Parramatta.





