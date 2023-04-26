NSW Police To Deploy More Personnel On Oxford Street After Sydney Anti-LGBT Attacks

NSW Police will deploy more personnel this weekend on Oxford Street, following multiple reports of the LGBTQI community being targeted in Sydney’s gaybourhood in the past two weeks.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI attacks, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

“I’ve spoken to NSW Police who are aware and investigating the instances of anti-LGBTQ abuse that occurred around Oxford Street recently,” out gay Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich said in a video post on Instagram.

“They will increase policing this weekend to keep our community safe, and I look forward to joining them in walking around venues over the coming weeks to hear about your experiences first-hand,” said Greenwich, adding, “I’m committed to keeping our community safe, and ensuring we can go out and have a good time.”

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore responded to Greenwich’s post and send out a message of solidarity. “Sydney is an inclusive, diverse city and everyone has the right to feel safe here. I’m glad the police are taking this seriously and echo your call for people to report any such incidents,” Moore said.

Weekend Attacks On Oxford Street

Over the past two weekends, there were at least three reported incidents where unidentified men accosted LGBTQI community members on Oxford Street and verbally or physically assaulted them.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant and Gold Coast-based gay reality television star David Subritzky posted about being the victim of a homophobic attack after a night out in Sydney’s Oxford Street.

Subritzky revealed that on Monday, April 17, 2023, an unidentified man called him a “faggot” and punched him at Five Star Kebabs on Oxford Street. The man fled before the police arrived.

Last weekend, there were two separate incidents where police were called in after the LGBTQI community members were targeted.

On Saturday night, unknown men verbally assaulted two drag queens on Oxford Street, calling them “paedophiles” and “waste of sperm”. Other community members came to their rescue before the police arrived at the scene. No arrests were made.

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, around 2.15 am, two men got into an altercation with a 21-year-old gay man and his 18-year-old partner near Crown Street.

They pushed the 18-year-old to the ground and suffered minor injuries. Police said they arrested a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the case.

Attacks On LGBTQI Community In Sydney

Sydney’s LGBTQI community have expressed concerns following reports of violence in the past three months by far-right men. Unidentified men defaced a WorldPride mural outside Wynyard station and vandalised the Rainbow stairs outside Pitt Street Uniting Church in February 2023.

In March 2023, around 30 Christian men led an “unauthorised protest” in the Newtown gaybourhood, in Sydney, loudly chanting the Lord’s Prayer and intimidating passersby. This was followed by a ‘Men’s Rosary Crusade’ outside St Mary’s Cathedral.

On March 18, a man wearing a Christian Lives Matter T-shirt rushed to the stage where LGBTQI activists were holding a counter-protest in Sydney’s Hyde Park and gave the Nazi salute. Days later, around 250 far-right men rushed out of St Michael the Archangel church in Belfield in Southwest Sydney and attacked LGBTQI activists who were peacefully against a speech by One Nation MLC Mark Latham.

Three men were arrested over the attack, including Christian Sukkar who had called for the LGBTQI activists to be “dragged by their head”.

If you have experienced or witnessed an anti-LGBTQI attack on Oxford Street, report it to Surry Hills Police either in person or by calling 9265 4144. If it’s an emergency always call Triple Zero.