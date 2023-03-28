Out Gay Liberal MP Angie Bell Accuses Labor MP Of Using Homophobic Slur

Out gay Liberal MP from Queensland Angie Bell has accused Victorian Labor MP Sam Rae of using a homophobic slur against her in Parliament, which the latter has denied.

The LNP opposition’s early childhood spokesperson Bell alleged that on Monday during a debate in the House of Representatives on the economy and the rising costs of early learning, the member for Hawke, Rae, shouted “at least I have my own children”.

Bell made history in 2019 when she became the first out lesbian woman from a major party to be elected to the House of Representatives. Her longtime partner has adult children

‘Slur On My Family’

“Earlier today in the chamber the member for Hawke interjected with statements about my own family life, which were unacceptable, especially post the Jenkins report,” Bell, the member for Moncrieff said in the House.

The Jenkins report was a review into Parliamentary workplaces and made recommendations, including with regard to bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace.

Bell said she had written to Speaker Milton Dick about the incident and also acknowledged that Rae had apologised for the interjection.

“I accept that the member has stood up and apologised for something that was an interjection, but I place a record that it was not an interjection; it was a slur on my family. I think it should be outlined that that was unacceptable,” said Bell. Deputy Liberal leader Susan Ley, who confronted Rae, said in a statement that the comments were “unacceptable.

Labor MP Denies He Used Slur

Rae apologised for the interjection but denied that he had used the slur.

“The comments allege that the interjection was of a personal nature against the member. This is absolutely not correct. I accept that interjections are always disorderly, and I apologise to the member for being disruptive during her speech,” said Rae, adding, “My comments made absolutely no reference to the member herself. The comments that have been attributed by some to me were not made by me and would never be made by me.”

The Speaker said he had reviewed the footage, but the exact words used by Rae were not clear.

“I can confirm I have reviewed the footage. I’ve spoken to the deputy speaker who was in the chair at the time. I understand now that the member for Hawke has unreservedly apologised for interjecting. It is not clear what that interjection was during the footage that I have reviewed, but I want to remind all members on the importance of respectful debate in the chamber at all times,” the Speaker said.