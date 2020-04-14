—

JOY94.9 – Australia’s first and only LGBTIQ+ radio station – on Tuesday announced the hosts of its new breakfast show that is scheduled to air from April 15, 2020. Brother-sister duo Anna and Dean Murphy will host ‘JOY Breakfast with The Murphys’ on weekdays from 7.00 am to 9.00 am.

The breakfast show will go live on JOY 94.9 and DAB+ radio and will be streamed globally via iHeart Radio and JOY.ORG.AU.

“(The show) will enable us to create consistency in our daily sound, which we will leverage to attract ongoing sponsorship, securing the future of JOY. The team kicks off on Wednesday April 15, in time to prepare and settle in for our important Radiothon 2020, which begins next week,” JOY CEO Ange Barry stated in a press release. The Radiothon is JOY’s major fundraiser for the year.

Anna, a comedian, and Dean, who previously worked as an on-air announcer at FoxFM and Triple M, are not new to JOY. The siblings have hosted volunteer breakfast and drive shows for the past nine years. JOY had recently received financial support for a new breakfast show from their patrons, Geoffrey Smith and Gary Singer, that allowed them to have two paid breakfast presenters to host the show.

“(We are) very honoured to have been chosen to present JOY Breakfast, particularly at a time when many are feeling isolated and craving connection to the community. We hope to be a source of comfort and light, and have a bloody good laugh with you all every day,” said Anna. Her brother added: “I hope that with this opportunity that we’ve been given, we can lift the spirits of our community in these uncertain times. Who would have thought that 10,000 bum jokes over nine years would have qualified us for the position…breakfast radio may never be the same!”.

You can read our interview with CEO Ange Barry here: https://www.starobserver.com.au/news/joy-for-breakfast-and-lots-more-says-ceo-ange-barry/193545