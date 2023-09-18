Thousands Participate In The Walk For ‘Yes’ To Support Indigenous Voice To Australia’s Parliament

Thousands gathered across the nation over the weekend, campaigning and showing their support towards the Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum.

On Saturday and Sunday, Yes23 hosted the Walk For Yes in all major cities across Australian states and territories. Describing the event, Yes23 says, “This is our time to cut through noise and misinformation – our chance to show the country just how positive and unifying this moment can be.”

Many social and political figures and activists and union groups joined the rally. The walk was accompanied by speeches from campaign leaders and guests, as well as musical guest performances in each city respectively.

“The biggest acknowledgment of Country”

In Sydney, Walk For Yes people gathered at Redfern Park before walking down Chalmers and Cleveland Street, finishing at Victoria Park.

During speeches, Yes23 spokesperson Rachel Perkins explained to crowds that a “yes” vote would be “The biggest acknowledgment of Country this nation has ever seen.”

Many other Indigenous leaders and groups, including Chief Executive Officer of Tribal Warrior Shane Phillips, also spoke out at the rally.

Political leaders also took to the stage to voice their support for the campaign including; NSW Premier, Chris Minns; Federal Labor MP and member for Sydney, Tanya Plibersek; NSW Liberal Legislative Council member Jacqui Munro; and Greens Senator, Sarah Hanson-Young.

City of Sydney Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, also spoke during the rally. During her speech she quoted Australian lawyer and First Nations activist, Noel Pearson saying: “It falls to our generation to unite the three stories of Australia: our ageless Indigenous Heritage, our esteemed British Institutions and our glorious Multicultural Unity.”

Posting to Instagram, Moore describes the efficiency of the City Of Sydney’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Advisory Panel. The panel provides advice to council policies and programs, similar to the proposed “Voice” for the Federal Government.

“Our version of the Voice works for the City, and will work for the nation,” said Moore.

“The upcoming referendum provides all Australians with the long overdue opportunity to help right the wrongs of the past 200 years, and recognise the history and ongoing relationship of First Nations people with this land,” she continued.

“I believe that is our moral duty to vote yes on October 14th.”

Musicians Dan Sultan and Missy Higgins also performed at the Sydney rally, in support for the Yes campaign.

Rallies across Australia

In Melbourne, a massive crowd of an estimated 30,000 people participated in the Walk

Speaking to the Melbourne crowd, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said how “speechless” she was at the amount of attendees.

“Today, thousands of Australians have walked down streets and across bridges. No longer should Australians accept an unsatisfactory status quo, and that is all the No camp is offering,” she said.

“It is truly overwhelming to look out over this crowd and see you. To know where your hearts are, to know where your spirit lives. And that you, like us, want to embrace this opportunity to move this country forward together,” Burney continued.

In Melbourne, musicians Mia Wray, Marlon Motlop, Spiderbait and Midnight Oil’s Petter Garret performed to show their support.

Garret also made a personal message to the crowd mid-way through his performance. He said:

“Countries only get to make decisions like this once in a lifetime. And it’s your decision. I think all of us know that this cannot be wasted. It must be understood as one of the most important things that we, as a fair nation, can ever do.”

Rallies were also held in Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Alice Springs, and Perth on Sunday – with Adelaide holding their march on Saturday.