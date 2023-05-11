All 79 Local Councils In Victoria To Fly Rainbow Flags To Mark IDAHOBIT This Year

The Victorian Parliament and, for the first time, all 79 local councils across the state will fly the rainbow flag to mark IDAHOBIT on May 17, this year.

LGBTQI advocacy groups have welcomed the move as “incredible”, in light of far-right groups recently targeting councillors and council staff over drag storytime events.

While the Parliament building has sported the rainbow flag before, this is the first time that all local councils agreed to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) by flying the Pride flag.

According to the Victorian Pride Lobby, this would make Victoria the first jurisdiction in the world where every local government will fly the rainbow flag for IDAHOBIT.

Flying Rainbow Flag Send A Strong message

Last year, around 68 councils flew the rainbow flag “from town halls, libraries, and even courthouses” for IDAHOBIT.

Advertisements

“Having all 79 Victorian councils flying the flag is an incredible result. LGBTIQA+ people live all across this state – it makes sense for all Councils to be making a stand for equality, inclusion, and safety,” said Liam Elphick, Co-Convenor, Victorian Pride Lobby.

“Flying the rainbow flag on IDAHOBIT is a really simple action but it sends a strong message. When councils hoist the flag on 17 May, it signals to their LGBTIQA+ community members that they are welcome, included and supported.”

In the lead-up to the 2020 council elections, around 270 candidates signed the Lobby’s Rainbow Pledge and made a commitment to support the issues of the LGBTQI+ community.

“Through the Rainbow Local Government campaign, we look forward to continuing our work with all councils on how events, advisory groups and action plans can make their communities safe for LGBTIQA+ young people, ratepayers and their families,” said Elphick.

Time To Show Our Support

The decision by councils to fly the rainbow flag in solidarity with the LGBTQI community has special significance this year in Victoria. Over the past year, many councils in Victoria have had to cancel drag storytime and queer events following threats by far-right groups and neo-Nazis.

Earlier this month, Monash City Council staff and councillors were subjected to abuse and even death threats over a now cancelled drag storytime event.

Racheal Pyne, MP for South Eastern Metropolitan Victoria took to social media on Thursday to send out a message of support to the LGBTQI community.

“We live in a socially progressive and highly diverse state that includes a longstanding and close-knit LGBTIQ+ community, yet unfortunately, with hate-speech and fringe groups disrupting the harmony of our inclusive community – now more than ever we need to show our support for one another and our loved ones,” Pyne posted on Facebook.





