Andrews Labor Government To Provide Increased Support for LGBT Events In Victoria

The Andrews Labor Government has unveiled increased funding to bolster events celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex and queer communities in regional Victoria.

Minister for Equality Harriet Shing on Thursday announced new funding for the Bendigo Queer Arts Festival, in the Victorian Budget 2023/24. This financial backing will ensure the continuity of vibrant LGBTQI arts and culture events, including the highly anticipated annual Bendigo Pride Festival, Bendigo Queer Film Festival, and the Queer Country Art Exhibition.

In addition to supporting local initiatives, the Andrews Labor Government is inviting community groups, organisations, and artists from across the state to participate in Victoria’s Pride and the Regional Activation Program.

Victoria’s Pride

Victoria’s Pride is an annual state-wide celebration of the diverse LGBTQI communities, encompassing a series of regional events held during the summer months and culminating in a grand one-day street party in Melbourne’s iconic Gertrude and Smith Streets precinct on February 11, 2024.

“The regional and rural activities we are supporting for Victoria’s Pride are a wonderful opportunity to bring pride, diversity, and connection to every community in Victoria. The Government’s commitment aims to ensure that all regions of Victoria can partake in the celebration and benefit from its positive impact,” Minister for Equality Harriet Shing said in a statement.

Midsumma is currently accepting proposals for commissions of up to $15,000 for regional and rural Victorian activities scheduled for delivery on or leading up to February 11, 2024. Interested individuals and groups are encouraged to visit midsumma.org.au/regional-activation for more information and to submit their proposals by August 8.

LGBTQI Events In Regional Victoria

Deputy Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the funding was an “exciting opportunity for organisations, community groups, and artists across regional and rural Victoria to drive inclusion in our state and create a state-wide celebration of our rainbow communities.”

“The Bendigo Queer Arts Festival’s events provide important visibility for LGBTIQ+ people in Central Victoria, and we’re proud to be supporting them as they continue their valuable work,” said Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards.





