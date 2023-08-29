Kellie Jay Keen Claims Victorian Liberals Defamed Her Over Melbourne Anti-Trans Rally

British anti-trans campaigner Kellie Jay Keen, aka Poise Parker, has sent a defamation notice seeking damages from Victorian Liberal leaders, claiming she was defamed when they linked her to far-right neo-Nazi groups.

Keen toured Australia and New Zealand in March, where her anti-trans rallies were met by counter protests. In Melbourne, Keen’s rally was attended by local neo-Nazis, who clashed with LGBTQI activists.

MP Moira Deeming was ejected from the party over her involvement in the rally, along with other anti-trans campaigners.

Vile Lies, Says Posie Parker

Kee in her defamation concerns notice demanded Opposition leader John Pesutto, and his leadership team, including David Southwick, Georgie Crozier, and Matt Bach issue a public apology within 28 days and pay her compensation.

In a 15-page dossier sent to party MPs justifying the action against Deeming, Pesutto had said Keen was “known to be publicly associated with far-right extremist groups”. Keen’s lawyers claim that Pesutto’s allegations were defamatory.

On 3AW radio, Keen accused Pesutto of telling “vile lies” about her.

Deeming Expelled From Liberal Party

Following the rally, Pesutto moved to expel Deeming, who had driven Keen to Parliament and spoke at the rally, which was organised by Australian anti-trans campaigner Angie Jones. Failed Liberal Warringah candidate Katherine Deves also attended the rally.

Deeming survived the first vote to expel her from the parliamentary party in March after accepting a nine-month suspension. Her subsequent threats to sue Pesutto, however, did not go down well with the party leadership. In May the party voted to expel her.

Deeming, who has sued Pesutto, claimed she suffered “unjustly” for her involvement in the rally. She claimed the Victorian Liberal leader allegedly accused her of being a “Nazi sympathiser”.

“My husband & I, & our four children, as well as all those who have suffered unjustly for attending the legal & peaceful ‘Let Women Speak rally’ in Melbourne,” Deeming posted on social media.





