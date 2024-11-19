VIC Employment Minister Praises Success Of LGBT Employment Initiative Project Purple

Minister for Employment Vicki Ward has today commended the success of Project Purple, a recent Victorian Government initiative which supports 100 trans, non-binary and gender-diverse jobseekers access inclusive employment support.

“Every Victorian deserves to feel safe and welcome when they go to work,” said Ward.

“This program is supporting LGBTIQA+ Victorians find confidence, overcome barriers and get the jobs they want.”

Helping trans & gender-diverse people ‘get the jobs they want’

Project Purple has already helped 60 trans and gender-diverse Victorians to become work-ready and find new employment opportunities.

More than 11 percent of Victorians identify as LGBTIQA+, and they experience higher levels of discrimination than other Victorians, which means they can face barriers to employment.

VIC Labor Government invests $285k in Project Purple & Fitted for Work

The Victorian Labor Government has invested more than $285,000 into Project Purple to enable not-for-profit organisation Fitted for Work to provide tailored support for LGBTIQA+ people looking for new employment opportunities.

Fitted for Work supports women, non-binary and gender-diverse individuals looking to gain secure and inclusive employment opportunities.

The organisation’s free services include career development, job search workshops, one-on-one interview preparation, and a personal outfitting service where stylists help people choose work-appropriate clothing. So far, they have helped over 45,000 women since 2005.

The organisation’s aim is to help women, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals “become work-ready, find meaningful employment, and thrive in their working lives.”

Project Purple: ‘More than just a program’

“Project Purple is more than just a program; it’s a lifeline for many,” explained Fitted for Work’s Managing Director Donna de Zwart.

“By providing tailored services and fostering an inclusive environment, we are empowering transgender and gender-diverse clients to thrive in their careers and beyond. Thank you to the Victorian Government for their continued support of our holistic, end-to-end services.”

When Fitted for Work client Ren Ka migrated to Australia 15 years ago, she had university qualifications and was looking for work, but struggled to find safe and continuing employment as a transgender woman.

When Ka moved to Melbourne for a fresh start, she reached out to Fitted for Work for support and received suitable work clothing, job interview practice and help to start her new career as a community care worker.

“These programs are not just helpful, they’re transformative. Because of programs like Fitted for Work and Project Purple, I have hope,” said Ka.

Victoria’s Minister for Equality Harriet Shing said, “We’re proud to support organisations like Fitted for Work that are working to provide LGBTIQA+ people with the dignity and confidence that they deserve, and the employment opportunities they want.”