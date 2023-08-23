Wear It Purple Day 2023: What’s On In Melbourne, Sydney And Brisbane

Wear It Purple Day was founded in Australia in 2010 to show support, love and acceptance to young LGBTQIA+ people, and in memory of 18-year-old Tyler Clementi and the sadly countless others who are no longer with us as a result of bullying, harassment and discrimination, Wear It Purple Day seeks to show young people that they are loved and supported and is an opportunity for communities big and small to come together on the last Friday in August.

The Star Observer has collated a few of these wonderful events happening across Australia, and we hope that in the spirit of this year’s theme “Write Your Story”, you’ll help get the word out to our community by posting any events we haven’t been able to include in the comments.

Please consider your own and your community’s health: mask up and do RAT tests if you can, and stay home if you’re feeling unwell.

Brisbane

In and around Brisbane, there will be a youth event held by Headspace Capalaba , including cookie decorating, pizza, games, music and karaoke, and a Visual Arts Workshop hosted by Open Doors, both for people aged 12–25.

The University of Queensland is also hosting a range of events throughout the day to celebrate and uplift their LGBTQIA+ staff, students, alumni and the broader community.

Events on August 25 include Wear It Purple Day on the Art Museum lawn, which will feature a photo wall, colouring station, network stall and more from 11.30 am – 2.30 pm.

Queer Stories from the UQ Art Collection includes work by artists including William Yang, Tyza Hart, Thea Proctor, Luke Roberts, and Scott Redford and more, from 10.00 am – 4.00 pm, with a talk and panel discussion about Queer art and expression from 10.30 am – 11.30 am and 1.30 pm – 2.30 pm, followed by afternoon tea (gold coin donation for baked goods) in the UQ Art Museum Foyer from 2.30 pm – 3.30 pm.

Melbourne

In Melbourne, the Old Treasury Building will be lit purple from dawn to dusk to celebrate Wear It Purple Day.

Other events in Victoria include a Trivia Night Celebration from Headspace Hawthorn from 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm, August 24 for people aged 16–25, a Wear It Purple Youth Disco hosted by Frankston Youth Service from 7 pm – 10 pm, August 25 for people aged 12–24.

Some organisations are hosting small events like Wear It Purple Events for students and staff at Chisholm on August 24, The Engineering and IT Faculty at Melbourne University’s Panel Discussion and Morning Tea, Eastern Health’s Wear It Purple Day Walk and Afternoon Tea (Box Hill), a Queer Crafternoon at Reservoir Library, Moonee Valley’s free Teen Gym Sessions and an All-Gendered Fashion Parade down the streets of Bendigo.

Sydney

Sydney and greater New South Wales will be hosting a multitude of Wear It Purple Day events, including Hornsby Council Library Wear It Purple Day Morning and Afternoon Teas, Macquarie University’s Colour The Campus Fun Run, Hermann’s Bar Wear It Purple Day Party and the Castle Hill Youth Event for people aged 12–25. A major event selling fast is Write Your Story.

Organised by Wear It Purple Day in collaboration with Queerstories, this event will feature a mix of curated speakers including Aud Mason-Hyde and Mohammad Awad and winners of the ‘Write Your Story’ competition.

The event goes from 6.15 pm – 8.30 pm, August 23, 2023, at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre, 1–25 Harbour Street, Sydney. Tickets are $30 for General Admission, $10 for queer youth under 26, and free for First Nations and Trans People of Colour.