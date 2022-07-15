—

Neil Patrick Harris will star in the Netflix series Uncoupled, an upcoming eight-episode series from co-creators Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family).

In the show, Harris plays Michael Lawson, a successful New York City real estate agent who needs to learn how to navigate the single life after his partner of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins) decides to move out and abruptly dumps him. The series will also star Brooks Ashmanskas, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

The synopsis reads: “Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins).”

Advertisement

A Gay Romantic Comedy

“We are so excited to share our series Uncoupled. It is a passion project for both of us, one that has given us the opportunity to write a bittersweet romantic comedy from the perspective of a gay man,” said the co-creators of the series, in a statement.

The creative duo added, “And while the world is specific, we believe the themes of love, loss, and reinvention will be relatable to everyone,” they continued. “We are especially proud of our fine cast, led by the incomparable Neil Patrick Harris, who gives a performance that is both hilarious and heartbreaking,” they continued.

Star spoke to People in May this year and described Uncoupled as a “much more mature show” than what he had done in the past.

Advertisement

More Than Sexuality

While the storyline does revolve around a gay man, Star emphasised that the series is more than a person’s sexuality, it’s about ‘anyone who’s having to start over again.”

Harris spoke on E!News last month about playing a character and the need to look within and be candid when it came to exploring the narrative of a newly single gay man, after being in a relationship for almost two decades.

“You’re also dealing with a guy who’s 47, 48 years old who is now on Grindr for the first time and has no idea what that means,” he said. “It’s naked in more than one way. Emotionally, but also, quite physically.”

The trailer released on Thursday shows Harris’s Michael re-discovering gay dating, getting introduced to gay dating apps like Grindr, being invited to a threesome and taking the perfect profile photo – yes, that dick pic too!

Uncoupled debuts July 29 on Netflix.





