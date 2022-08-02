—

In Netflix's 'Uncoupled', Neil Patrick Harris (right) stars as a newly-single gay man in his 40s learning how to navigate dating apps and Grindr profile pics.

Neil Patrick Harris has shared the story behind his dick pic in his new Netflix show Uncoupled.

The show is about a man in his 40s, played by Harris, who is dumped out of the blue by his partner of 17 years, played by Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives). He is forced to immerse himself in the world of dating apps, Grindr, and dick pics and hilarity ensues.

Watch all eight episodes starting now! @netflix pic.twitter.com/sbDzTG4A34 — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 29, 2022

‘I Had To be Fairly Humble’

In an interview with Variety, Harris gave a behind the scene look and talked about sex scenes and choosing the ‘right’ penis for a dick pic.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we just find a good picture online of someone?’” Harris says.

Harris’ First Gay Sex Scene

“I had to be fairly humble about it. It was a little insecure making because you don’t want to choose a massive dong because that’s like its own meta weird joke. You don’t want to choose a tiny dong because that’s its own weird joke. [We needed] something that’s normal, average size. But in the scene afterwards, the guy says that it’s a beautiful penis. So it had to be nice-ish. I don’t know. It was very weird to be choosing.”

Uncoupled also features Harris’ first gay sex scene. Explaining the scene, which sees Harris acting with Gilles Marini (Sex and the City) he revealed, “We did make out in that first scene and then between takes he goes, ‘Oh it is true? It is true what they say?’

“And I said, ‘What do they say?’ And he goes, ‘I heard that it is better kissing another man than a woman and I can see this now. It is true what they say.’ My knees buckled and I was like, ‘Gosh, thanks so much.’”

When it came to the nude scene, Harris said he was not too fussed. “I do legitimately feel more comfortable in my skin now than I did even five years ago,” he said.

The Series also stars Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Nic Rouleau, Jai Rodriguez, and Emerson Brooks.

Uncoupled is currently available on Netflix.