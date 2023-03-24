Network 10 Presenter Narelda Jacobs Met Girlfriend At Sydney WorldPride
Image: Instagram

Network 10 Presenter Narelda Jacobs Met Girlfriend At Sydney WorldPride

Arts & Entertainment News
Douglas Magaletti
March 24, 2023

Network 10 presenter Narelda Jacobs has revealed via social media that she and her girlfriend Karina Natt just celebrated one month after meeting at Sydney WorldPride. 

In a post to Instagram, Jacobs posted a photo of the two with the caption, “Can’t ignore the numbers. First date 23/02/23.1 month later 23/03/23. #loveislove #worldpridelove.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Narelda Jacobs (@narelda_jacobs)

In earlier video posts to Instagram, the pair can be seen celebrating WorldPride together. 

One which shows them participating in the Pride March across Sydney Harbour Bridge is captioned, “Biggest weekend of our lives thanks to @sydneyworldpride”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Narelda Jacobs (@narelda_jacobs)

Another captured the amazing chaos that was WorldPride with the caption, “Relate?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Narelda Jacobs (@narelda_jacobs)

Sydney WorldPride 2023 Rainbow Champion

Natt is the chief of staff of South Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Jacobs is a Whadjuk Noongar journalist and presenter. Since 2000 she has worked for Network 10 and is currently a co-host on Studio 10. 

In July, Jacobs was announced as Sydney WorldPride 2023 Rainbow Champion.

45 Rainbow Champions were chosen in total, from around Australia, showcasing members of the LGBTQIA+ community that have made a significant contribution to the community and its culture. 

It also commemorated the 45th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2023.

