Nevermind Cafe, The Sunshine Coast’s Only Queer Venue Up For Sale

It’s been a whirlwind twelve months for the owners of Nevermind Cafe on the Sunshine Coast, now the venue has announced they are officially putting the business up for sale.

The café which is the brainchild of Paige and Stace, a passionate couple who relocated from interstate to call the Sunshine Coast their home, has served as a safe space for the LGBTQIA+, Neurodivergent and First Nations communities on the Sunshine Coast.

And it’s the only venue like it in the area.

Nevermind Cafe up for sale

After opening in October 2023 the owners of Nevermind Cafe, Paige and Stace, have been passionate about their unique, friendly and accessible venue.

The couple have poured countless hours and energy into sustaining the venue for the past year.

However last month the pair announced that despite the wonderful community support the business was struggling.

“Unfortunately, despite investing over $200,000 of our own money into keeping the cafe alive, we can no longer financially sustain it on our own” they announced online.

Following this the business sought community support to raise funds to help keep the business operational.

Now the passionate pair have announced their intentions to sell the business.

“After an incredible journey, it is with heavy hearts that we announce that it is no longer sustainable for us to continue and as a result Nevermind will be put up for sale” they posted on Facebook.

“Over the past year, and especially in recent months, the support we’ve received has been overwhelming. We’re beyond grateful to every one of you who has been part of this experience.” “Our love for our queer, neurodivergent community is deep and unwavering. Nevermind has been more than just a cafe—it’s been a sanctuary, a safe space, a gathering place, and a source of connection, growth, and support. The friendships and bonds formed here are the heart and soul of what we’ve built together, and it’s difficult to imagine saying goodbye” they wrote.

It is sad news for the venue, however they remain hopeful that new owners can be found who can maintain the spirit of this unique venue and they maintain the business will continue to trade and has definitely not closed.