Nevermind Cafe, The Sunshine Coast’s Only Queer Venue Up For Sale
It’s been a whirlwind twelve months for the owners of Nevermind Cafe on the Sunshine Coast, now the venue has announced they are officially putting the business up for sale.
The café which is the brainchild of Paige and Stace, a passionate couple who relocated from interstate to call the Sunshine Coast their home, has served as a safe space for the LGBTQIA+, Neurodivergent and First Nations communities on the Sunshine Coast.
And it’s the only venue like it in the area.
Nevermind Cafe up for sale
After opening in October 2023 the owners of Nevermind Cafe, Paige and Stace, have been passionate about their unique, friendly and accessible venue.
The couple have poured countless hours and energy into sustaining the venue for the past year.
However last month the pair announced that despite the wonderful community support the business was struggling.
“Unfortunately, despite investing over $200,000 of our own money into keeping the cafe alive, we can no longer financially sustain it on our own” they announced online.
Following this the business sought community support to raise funds to help keep the business operational.
Now the passionate pair have announced their intentions to sell the business.
