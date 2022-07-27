—

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 premieres on July 30, 2022. New details have emerged about how the competition will play out over eight episodes.

Here’s what we know so far. Earlier this month, the cast of season two was revealed. Ten drag queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for the crown, the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $50,000.

Sausage Sizzle And Celeb Judges

RuPaul returns with BFF Michelle Visage and Australian comic Rhys Nicholson as judges for season 2.

Wildlife warriors and Australia Zoo’s Bindi and Robert Irwin have been confirmed as first of the celebrity guest judges. New Zealand actress Lucy Lawless will be the guest judge on the second episode.

The first trailer of the second season revealed that the queens will compete in a “sausage sizzle” photoshoot.

Maxi Challenges Revealed

Stan revealed new details about the second season, including the maxi challenges in each episode.

The first maxi challenge in the very first episode is a fashion challenge. The queens will be tasked with “creating fashion forward garments out of recyclable and natural materials.”

The second episode has the queens split into two groups and put their acting skills to the test in the original prison-based dramedy ‘Caged Queens’. In episode three, queens pair up for the Drag Brunch style challenge. Episode four sees the return of Snatch Game, and episode five is the popular girl group challenge.

In episode six the queens will be asked to create an advertisement for their hometowns. The seventh episode will have the queens compete in the Drag Family makeover challenge. In the season finale, the finalists will write and record their verse to RuPaul’s “Who is She” before taking to the main stage for the lip sync battle for the crown.

We All Want To be Loved, Says Mama Ru

“At its core, our show is about the tenacity of the human spirit,” RuPaul said in a statement.

“It’s the common thread that we all want to be recognized for who we are, we all want to be loved, and we all want to be accepted. Even the toughest, most courageous queen who’s fought the biggest battles, in their own family, in the neighbourhood, with mother and father, to get on that show and say to the world, ‘Here I am. And I’m gonna be proud of who I am, I’m not gonna apologise for who I am.’”

“That’s why our show is so much more than men in pussycat wigs and cha-cha heels. That’s what people connect with,” added Mama Ru.



RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 premieres on Stan on July 30, 2022.