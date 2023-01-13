—

The show will see Dianne (left) and Charles (right), among others looking for love. Photo: ABC TV & iview/Youtube

Screen Australia and the ABC have announced a new love-finding TV show called Better Date Than Never, which features a trans woman and a gay man among the cast looking for love.

From the creators of Love on the Spectrum, this new show will be looking at a diverse cast of Australians who all have different reasons for their late start in the dating world.

Advertisement

And despite helping to set up multiple organisations to support her local LGBTQ+ community, Dianne hasn’t found her other half.

While on the other hand, Charles is a 27-year-old international student from China who hasn’t had luck in the dating scene since coming out. After struggling with dating apps and their hookup culture, he is seen going on his first date on the series.

For Dianne and Charles, this series presents an opportunity to dive into the vast world of dating and relationships. Shedding light on the reality of modern dating is something that the Head of Documentary at Screen Australia, Alex West says is much needed.

“This powerful series will provide a platform for underrepresented voices to find their place on Australia screens,” he said.

“In the capable hands of Northern Pictures, this heart-warming observational documentary will captivate viewers and spark positive conversations with its authentic representation of dating and modern relationships.”

Need For Relatable TV

The desire for real and relatable content is something that Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery from Northern Pictures say this show delivers.

Advertisement

“It’s the antidote to the fakery and frippery we see in other relationship shows, and as a result, it’s real, relatable, and heart-warming television. As our characters fall in love, we know our audiences will too.”

Better Date Than Never will be airing on ABC TV and ABC iview sometime in 2023.