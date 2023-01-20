—

Photos from 2008 have emerged, apparently depicting embattled New York congressman George Santos living in Rio as a drag queen, named Kitara Ravache.

Santos in a tweet angrily denied that he had ever been a Drag queen. “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this,” he said.

Worked As a Drag Queen At Brazil’s Icaraí Beach

On Wednesday, journalist and MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas posted more information on Santos’s past.

Kabas spoke with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen and former friend of Santos. She claimed that in 2008, Santos worked as a drag queen at Brazil’s Icaraí Beach.

The photo allegedly shows Santos in drag, wearing a strapless red dress and a long brown wig.

George Anthony Devolder Santos is the congressman’s full name.

NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. pic.twitter.com/1MeeDR1O2O — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 18, 2023

Rochard Recognised Santos On Brazilian News

In a subsequent interview with Kabas, Rochard revealed that she met Santos when he was 16 or 17 years old.

When Rochard saw Santos on Brazilian news she decided to post the old photo.

“The picture was taken in 2008 at the Pride Parade at Icaraí Beach in Niterói. George had disappeared for a little while, and then returned to Brazil with a lot of money, and that was about the same time when the picture was taken,” she said.

According to Rochard, Santos only did drag for fun, not professionally.

“He did not have what it takes to be a professional. George did not have the glamour for that,” she told Kabas.

Rochard also shared a video of Santos in drag from a Niterói pride parade. (Santos appears in video at 4:40)

Talking about all the contradictions in Santos’s backstory, Rochard said, “George always lied about everything. He used to create stories, usually involving money—like that his dad was rich. But then people wondered why his mom was a cleaning lady. There’s nothing wrong with being a cleaning lady, but if his dad was rich, then why?”

There are many gaps in Santos’ backstory including where he studied. Santos said he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, and worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

However, none of these places has a record of him either studying or working at these institutions.