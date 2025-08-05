Newcastle Pride Returns For Sixth Year, Bigger Louder & Prouder Than Ever

Newcastle Pride is back for its sixth year, with the theme, Our Pride! Our Truth!, returning bigger, louder, and prouder than ever before, happening from 3–26 October.

For three weeks, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley region will be parading with pride and joy for the ultimate pride festival.

The celebration of resilience, authenticity, and diversity within the community will Newcastle Pride’s 2025 focus.

Staying true to the theme ‘Our Pride! Our Truth!’, the festival will be throwing its weight behind the idea that our truth is our strength, and together we shine brighter.

The festival’s main events are the colourful Newcastle Pride Parade, the iconic Fair Day, and a high-energy POOF DOOF + DYKE DOOF after party.

There will also be events for all ages, spanning from drag shows, art exhibitions, creative workshops, live music, storytelling, and cultural showcases.

‘Newcastle Pride Festival is about more than just celebration’

Newcastle Pride is a 100% volunteer-led charity organisation which is committed to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and the Hunter Region.

The annual festival creates a hub of inclusion for the queer community in regional Australia, valuing community connection, grassroots advocacy, and creating a safe community for all LGBTQIA+ people.

“Newcastle Pride Festival is about more than just celebration, it’s about visibility, solidarity, and making space for every voice in our community,” said President Lee-Anne McDougall.

The 2025 Newcastle Pride Festival program

The full program for the 2025 Newcastle Pride Festival is below for you, so you can plan your October jaunt to Newy well in advance!

Friday, October 3

Festival Launch

“The Leather Lounge” – Cheeky, Sexy, Fun, Queer Cabaret at Flamingos Live

Saturday October 4

Drag Storytime hosted by Sticky Waffles and Kids Rainbow Disco at Bernie’s Bar

Sunday October 5

Drag Music Bingo hosted by Kandii Rhinestone and DJ Queerio at Carrington Bowling Club

Friday, October 10

Short ‘n’ Curlies – short queer films screening at Event Cinema, Kotara

Saturday, October 11

Festival Pride Parade Honeysuckle to Nobbys Beach

“Pride Monochrome” Bernie’s Pride Night at Bernie’s Bar

Sunday, October 12

Erotic Pottery Workshop with Wonder Mama at Carrington Bowling Club

October 13 – 17

The University of Newcastle’s Pride Week

Friday, October 17

Pair up for Pride night at Pulse Climbing

Comedy – I Can Tell by Chris McAllister at Bernie’s Bar

Saturday, October 18

Pride Youth Formal at Bernie’s Bar

Sunday, October 19

“Lattes & Laughs” Expresso Yourself coffee meet up at Slingtown Expresso

Thursday October 23

Exploring Identity Mixed media & Collage with Emma Clifton at the Base

Friday October 24

Hockey Pride Rounds at Newcastle International Hockey centre, Broadmeadow

Saturday October 25

Newcastle Pride Fair Day at Gregson Park, Hamilton

Poof Doof + Dyke Doof after party at Hamilton Station Hotel

Sunday October 26

Out & Running, Pride Queer Run Club at Glenrock reserve

For more information, visit newcastlepride.com.au.